Michigan authorities have identified the suspect in the fatal shooting of a sheriff's deputy during a pursuit in the southwestern parts of the state.

Officials revealed that the suspect in the previous crime was involved in a separate car chase with a different law enforcement agency earlier in the same day. On Monday, Michigan State Police identified the man but refused to publicly reveal his name.

Fatal Shooting of Michigan Deputy

However, authorities said that during a standoff with deputies, the male suspect was shot and killed. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller spoke during a news conference where he said the suspect brandished a firearm and pointed it at deputies during an encounter at a gas station. The standoff between the suspect and law enforcement personnel occurred on Saturday night shortly before the criminal drove off.

Authorities revealed the identity of the deputy who was shot and critically wounded as Ryan Proxmire. Reports noted that deputies went into a pursuit with the suspect who later drove into a field and exchanged gunfire with other deputies. During the shootout, deputies managed to hit the man who later died of his injuries, ABC News reported.

Proxmire later died from his wounds on Sunday while being treated at a hospital. Fuller said that deputies had a concern they wanted to discuss with the suspect shortly before the situation went chaotic. He added that the man committed a crime in front of deputies, which then resulted in the current situation.

Officials did not reveal further details about the initial incident involving a separate agency, saying it would later be revealed in court documents. Portage Police Chief Nick Armold said that his officers tried to pull over the same suspect on Saturday for a minor traffic violation.

On Sunday night, a vigil was conducted in memory of Proxmire and his service to the force, an event that was attended by more than 200 people. The attendees included law enforcement and other first responders, Yahoo News reported.

Previous Arrests

Authorities also revealed that the suspect was out on bond in relation to felony drug and weapons charges when he was involved in the shootout with deputies. The suspect was later identified as 35-year-old Kyle Anthony Goidosik from Vicksburg.

The suspect was previously arrested two times and released on personal recognizance bonds in the two months prior to the death of Proxmire. Goidosik was last arrested by Portage police on June 23. He was charged with three felonies, possession of methamphetamine, possession of an unlicensed firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon without a license.

Authorities released the suspect without requiring him to pay any money to await future hearings, as revealed by court records. Goidosik's release was six weeks before the horrific shooting which eventually led to his death.

In March, a bench warrant was issued after Goidosik failed to appear for a settlement conference. In May, court records showed that he also violated the conditions of his bond, WWMT reported.

