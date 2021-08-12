As multiple crises erupted Thursday, President Joe Biden left the White House for a vacation in Wilmington, Delaware. The most serious of these was the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan, which prompted the Pentagon to send troops to the country in a desperate attempt to help Americans flee.

President Joe Biden departed the White House for his Delaware home, refusing to address questions about his Afghanistan strategy as 3,000 troops were deployed to assist with the evacuation of the US embassy in Kabul. Despite barely arriving in Washington on Tuesday, Biden was making his 18th trip home since assuming office.

Joe Biden intends to take a two-week vacation

The president's frequent absences have been justified by the White House, which claims that he is constantly on duty. However, he left on Thursday after refusing to answer questions about how he planned to fulfill an August 31 deadline for returning troops from Afghanistan, as well as allegations that authorities pleaded with the Taliban to spare the US embassy if they overran the capital.

He gave his prepared words on lowering prescription medication costs, then walked away from the platform as reporters yelled questions about the situation. His motorcade finally departed the White House at 3 p.m., nearly three hours behind, leaving an administration in disarray as the State Department and the Pentagon briefed reporters on emergency plans to send troops and protect departing employees.

According to Brett Bruen, the Obama administration's director of global engagement, the consequence was an absent commander-in-chief exactly when he was needed. Officials from the administration attempted to maintain a feeling of normalcy. A military deployment was always an option and would not cause a delay in meeting the deadline, as per Daily Mail.

US-Mexico border situation worsens

The highly infectious Delta variant has only exacerbated the issue at the border, with reports of thousands of COVID-19 positive migrants crowding detention facilities before being discharged to their destinations across the country. Critics claim that the Biden administration has struggled to communicate a consistent message about the situation at the US-Mexico border.

Per Voice of America, the president and his aides have delivered confusing messages to migrants about what would happen if they reach the United States and have supplied often contradictory assessments of the danger of a rush of migrants overwhelming border officials. People who support the administration's approach to migration concerns are dissatisfied by the administration's inability to properly describe what is happening and how it is reacting.

The Delta variant has caused a fresh spike of COVID-19 cases across the US, especially in southern states like Arkansas and Mississippi, where hospitalizations have reached new highs. Meanwhile, a key inflation indicator surprised experts by setting a new high, with producer price inflation reaching 7.8% in the year ended in July.

That figure was the highest in the metric's nearly ten-year history, prompting concerns that inflation might last longer than experts predict. The escalating difficulties have forced Biden to reconsider his vacation plans, postponing his departure and forcing him to stay at Camp David. The president intends to spend roughly two weeks away from Washington.

Biden's tougher vaccine rules

When vaccination rates in the United States began to decline, President Joe Biden endorsed incentives like million-dollar cash lotteries if that was what was needed to persuade people to get shots. But, as the number of new coronavirus infections rises, he's exploring a more aggressive strategy.

In the last two weeks, Biden has compelled millions of federal employees to prove their vaccination status or face additional restrictions. At the White House, he met with business executives to urge them to fall into line.

Meanwhile, the government has taken moves toward requiring vaccinations for travelers entering the United States from other countries, Chicago Tribune reported. The White House is also considering ways to be more forceful at the state and local levels, including possible backing for school districts that impose measures to limit the spread of the virus, despite Republican opposition.

Even as he gets more assertive, Biden has refrained from using all of his power to compel Americans to be vaccinated. For instance, he has refrained from requiring vaccines for all air travelers or, for that matter, the government workforce. As a result, Biden must strike a delicate balance between making life more difficult for the unvaccinated while avoiding a reaction in a politically split society that would jeopardize his public health aims.

President Joe Biden opened his remarks at a press conference on Thursday on decreasing prescription drug prices by citing viral videos showing healthcare employees being harassed during a Williamson County school board meeting.

Biden's statements came two days after a tumultuous school board meeting in which the board of education voted to mandate masks in primary schools. Hundreds of protesters demonstrated outside the meeting with anti-mask banners, and several disrupted the conference multiple times throughout the night.

