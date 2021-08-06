The Australian government on Thursday announced it would allocate approximately 380 million Australian dollars, or 280 million U.S. dollars, to launch a reparation fund for members of the country's indigenous population.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the Commonwealth's Closing the Gap Implementation Plan as part of an "apology" to the indigenous members who were forcibly removed from their families despite being under the age of 18.

Australia's Reparations for the 'Stolen Generation'

During his speech, Morrison said the decision was a long overdue step that recognized the bond between healing, dignity, and the health and well-being of members of the "Stolen Generation." He added that the Australian government was not just simply apologizing for the events, but are also taking responsibility for it, NBC News reported.

The program will cover members from three Commonwealth territories, including the Australian Capital Territory, Northern Territory and Jervis Bay Territory.

The government's new program will send a one-time compensation of 75,000 AUD, or 55,387 USD, to each survivor. They will also be given an additional 7,000 AUD, or 5,169 USD, to "support their healing," according to CNN.

Survivors will also be given a chance to relay their experiences about the forced removal to a senior government official.

Australia's colonization began in 1788. Throughout the colonization, more than 100,000 indigenous children were taken away from their communities by governments, churches and welfare agencies. Although experts believe there were some who remain unaccounted for.

The children, who were later referred to as the "Stolen Generations," were taken to institutions where they were forced to abandon their culture and language.

There were an estimated 27,200 surviving aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people over the age of 50 who were removed from their families during the colonization, according to a report by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare.

Indigenous People

Indigenous groups said they welcomed the payment. However, they cautioned that more work needs to be done to address the effects of the forced removal.

"The scheme is practical support for Stolen Generation survivors to address the often complex health and economic needs that are evidence to be a result of forced removal and forced removal alone," Fiona Cornfort, CEO of the Healing Foundation, a representative group for some members of the Stolen Generation, said in a video. "Reparations to acknowledge that truth is important."

We are grateful to be part of this moment today on the journey of healing. As a trusted advisor of Governments & National Community Controlled Org, The Healing Foundation will continue to elevate #StolenGenerations voices and support their leading of Intergenerational Healing pic.twitter.com/VnEiW0blvX — Healing Foundation (@HealingOurWay) August 5, 2021

The Healing Foundation has worked with the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare to track the lasting effects of the forced removal. A study found that 88% of survivors have yet to complete Year 12 of school, while 66% did not own a home.

At least 43% of all survivors also struggled to have enough money to purchase basic needs, and 43% have said they struggled with mental health conditions.

The life expectancy of Indigenous Australians is also eight years shorter than their non-Indigenous counterparts. They are also more likely to experience infant mortality, obesity, unemployment and suicide.

