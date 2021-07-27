Those with long-term COVID-19 symptoms may be eligible for disability benefits under the Americans with Disabilities Act, which provides additional assistance and resources, according to US President Joe Biden.

During his remarks marking the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, Joe Biden said those who suffer long-term health problems from COVID-19 could qualify for disability benefit. However, not everyone who suffers from protracted COVID-19 symptoms would be eligible for disability, according to the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division.

Biden says disability benefits for long COVID-19 sufferers is the first of its kind

The ADA is a "victory of American values" that should be applied to Americans dealing with the long-term consequences of the new coronavirus, says the president. According to research, millions of people worldwide have been diagnosed with "long COVID," or symptoms that last for up to nine months after initial recovery. Per UPI, Biden claims that the impact of the prolonged symptoms fulfils the criteria of disability.

He described it as "the first of its kind" to assist Americans dealing with the long-term consequences of COVID-19. As the Delta variant strengthens its grip on the country, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to climb quickly across the United States. Vaccinations are on the upswing, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki, especially in states with low rates.

On Sunday, 15,711 new cases were reported in the country, with a seven-day rolling average of 52,116, up 291 percent from the 13,305 average three weeks earlier. According to a DailyMail.com review of Johns Hopkins statistics, infections have risen or remained stable in every state and the District of Columbia in the previous week.

In addition, there were 56 COVID-19 fatalities on Sunday, with a seven-day rolling average of 281. Fatalities, which are a lagging indicator, have not risen drastically but have climbed by 17% from the previous three-week average of 239 deaths.

Health experts believe this is because vaccinations now protect people; however, as the more infectious Delta variant spreads, hospitals in states with lower vaccine uptake begin to fill. Hospitalized patients record high levels in Florida, Missouri, and Texas, which account for 40% of all US cases, and physicians are preparing for a fourth wave.

What benefits may long COVID-19 sufferers be eligible for?

Long COVID-19 can qualify as a disability under federal civil rights laws if it "substantially restricts one or more significant life activities," according to guidance issued by the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Justice.

This implies that those with long-term COVID-19 symptoms who become disabled have access to services and are protected from discrimination under federal disability legislation, CNBC reported. Additional time on a test for students who have trouble concentrating, refilling help at a gas station for a client with joint or muscular discomfort, and enabling a person with dizziness to accompany a service animal are all examples of these measures.

Businesses and state and local governments may also be obliged to make additional changes to accommodate a person's long-term COVID-19 symptoms that have progressed to the point of impairment. According to the guidelines, an individual evaluation is required to establish if a person with extended COVID-19 qualifies for rights and services.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Long COVID-19 describes a wide variety of new or persistent symptoms that might occur four or more weeks following a COVID-19 infection. This includes, among other things, tiredness and fatigue, joint or muscular discomfort, loss of taste or smell, and fever.

