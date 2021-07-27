A group of Michigan lawmakers has pledged to refund $65,000 in bonuses they received from federal Covid-19 relief funds. On July 15, the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners approved "hazard pay" for elected officials and county workers who worked during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in a public meeting.

The board eventually reversed course on part of the proposal following backlash and a judgment by the county's chief prosecutor that the payments to elected officials were unconstitutional. "Confusion about the nature of these funds has run rampant," the board stated in a press release posted on a local Facebook page, adding that commissioners will return their bonuses.

Lawmakers reward themselves after dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic

According to prosecutor Scott Koerner, the Michigan Constitution prohibits extra compensation for elected officials after services have already been provided. The commissioners and all Republicans decided to reward themselves $65,000 as part of a proposal to offer $557,000 in "hazard pay" for dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, Fox 2 Detroit reported.



The smallest sums given to beneficiaries ranged from $1,000 to $2,000 each. County Board Chairman Jeremy Root, on the other hand, received a check for $25,000 from the county. Two other commissioners were awarded $10,000 each, while four others were awarded $5,000 each. With one commissioner missing, the vote was 6-0.

Other elected officials, including the prosecutor, sheriff, and county clerk, all Republicans, received money from the commissioners. They stated that they would return the money. Commissioner Marlene Webster said she is unware that she voted to pay herself and promptly returned the funds, even posting a photo of the check on Facebook.

She slammed the revised statement, claiming that the payments had not been misinterpreted. The federal Covid-19 relief fund was not designed to reward elected leaders, according to two Michigan lawmakers, a Democrat, and a Republican. Separately, a court has scheduled a hearing on Monday in a complaint seeking to have the officials' bonuses revoked. It was submitted prior to the most recent action.

Commissioners are divided about returning the federal Covid-19 relief fund

Per Newsweek via MSN, the commissioners' reactions to the bonuses have been split. Commissioner Cindy Garber admitted she received $5,000 and aims to spend it as part of the American Rescue Plan's goal of reinvesting in the economy.

Commissioners are compensated $10,000 per year for their part-time work, plus a meeting compensation. Commissioners John Plowman and Brandon Marks each earned $10,000 in additional funds, while each of the other four commissioners received $5,000. When the money arrived in her bank account, Webster claimed she was "mortified."

Jeremy Root did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on Thursday. Root's large bonus was justified, according to Garber, since he "bears the weight of all emergency orders." The Michigan Association of Counties (MAC) works closely with counties on how to spend federal virus-related funds, according to Stephan Currie, executive director.

A statement from commissioners said there has been a lot of misunderstanding concerning the purpose of these funds since these payments were made. They regret that this gesture was misinterpreted, and they have unanimously agreed to return the money to the county voluntarily, awaiting further advice from the state of Michigan. After the prosecutor stated that the payments were illegal, the Shiawassee County commissioners acted upon it, as per The AP News.

