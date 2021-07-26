House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Sunday that she has already appointed Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger to the House select committee.

Kingzinger will join the probing into the US Capitol insurrection on January 6. He confirmed that he had a discussion with Pelosi and that he would accept Pelosi's offer.

Adams stated that the United States citizens are deserving of clarity and transparency and that they deserve to know the reason behind thousands of people's attack on the nation's democracy.

Lies and Conspiracies

Kinzinger said that conspiracies and falsehoods have threatened "our self-governance." He added that such happening necessitates responsibility and accountability. He continued that he will carry that out. The Illinois GOP member also said he "humbly accepted" the responsibility.

The probing is slated to commence on Tuesday. It will hear from policemen who combatted rioters and have the power to subpoena papers and spectators.

Pelosi previously denied to appoint Republican Reps. Jim Banks and Jim Jordan.

Speaking about Kinzinger, she stated that he "brings great patriotism to the committee's mission: to find the facts and protect our democracy," reported Reuters.

It was not made clear whether the House Speaker would name other GOP Members. Pelosi added that other GOP members also voiced out their interest to be part of the January 6 panel.

The first hearing is slated to be held on Tuesday. Kinzinger will join Liz Cheney from Wyoming as one of two GOP members chosen by Pelosi to be participants on the panel comprising of nine individuals. Kinzinger and Cheney voted in favor of the former president's impeachment after the siege. They were the mere Republicans who supported the emergence of the committee in June, reported NPR.

Pelosi's Statement

According to Pelosi in a statement, "Today, I am announcing the appointment of Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger, an Air Force veteran and Lieutenant Colonel in the Air National Guard, to serve on the Select Committee. He brings great patriotism to the Committee's mission: to find the facts and protect our Democracy," reported CNN.

The recently-appointed said he should not be looked upon as simply as an anti-Trump GOP member. He said that he would like to make it apparent that he is a GOP member committed to conservative values. However, he pledged oath to support and defend the Constitution. He added although the role is not a position he expected to be designated in or pitch, he would still answer the call of duty.

The House speaker was reported to be pondering over Kinzinger's appointment the previous week. This is after she denied other Republicans House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) set forth. McCarthy put forward of his Republican appointees to the panel.

Pelosi remarked the new probing would make efforts to know the truth regarding what transpired on January 6th when the former president's supporters made a commotion at the US Capitol. This is while President Joe Biden's victory was being officially declared.

