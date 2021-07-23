Former United States President Donald Trump allegedly used the money that his supporters donated to an important cause as a means to pay off his personal expenses.

In the first half of the year, Trump's political PAC was able to raise about $75 million amid his claims that he fraudulently lost the 2020 presidential elections. And instead of paying for things like the ongoing ballot review in Arizona or other political endeavors, the fund has helped Trump pay for his travel, legal costs, and staff, along with other expenses.

Fraudulent Contributions

Despite his continued stance that the 2020 elections were a scam, he has been unwilling to use his personal cash to fund the efforts of revealing the truth behind his claims. This has allowed the Republican to build a massive fund that he could use in the 2022 midterms on behalf of candidates that he wants to support and save money for another potential presidential run.

A Trump spokesman did not answer questions if the former president was considering providing funds to support ballot review efforts. By July 31, the group will be required to publicly disclose its fundraising and spending for the first half of 2021, The Washington Post reported.

Tim O'Brien, a Trump biographer, said the Republican's actions were lucrative, noting that Trump discovered he could profit off of being a presidential candidate. He also said that Trump's Save America PAC was most likely the most lucrative earning effort he has had since Atlantic City's Plaza casino.

In a previous "scam," Trump's campaign ripped off his supporters for tens of millions of dollars through a scheme. The process involved supporters donating money which was then transferred from the donors' bank accounts not just once, but once every week.

The Republican's campaign later included another feature to the supporting process that doubled the contribution of a person, which garnered the name "money bomb." Reportedly, the campaign and donations kept coming through even after he lost the presidential elections, getting money through to December 14, Vanity Fair reported.

Election Loss Scam

Shortly after the 2020 election results, Trump quickly pushed the claim that his administration was fraudulently robbed of their position. He told his donors that the money they contribute would go towards revealing the truth about the alleged scam. Despite not being used to fund the review efforts, Trump's words were successful in enticing donations from his supporters.

Many campaign-finance experts have called Trump's Save America PAC "essentially a type of slush fund, with few restrictions on how the money they raise can be spent." This meant that the scheme was essentially a scam that tricked contributors into thinking the money they donated would go towards "defending" Republican voting totals.

The efforts were happening while Trump was still the United States President. Now that he has been ousted from his seat, he is still continuing his fraudulent efforts, effectively scamming his supporters twice. Many have previously assumed that the Republican's lies about the election were all from his ego, but recent reports suggest that it was also to fund his wallet, MSNBC reported.



