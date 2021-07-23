In Dubai, residents are experiencing rising temperatures of more than 115 degrees Fahrenheit, which has forced the government to create artificial rainstorms to combat the searing heat and cool down the region.

United Arab Emirates scientists are making it rain on purpose using drones that emit electrical charges. This event manipulates the weather by forcing rain to fall across the desert nation. This week, meteorological officials released video footage that showed a heavy downpour across the region of Ras al Khaimah and several other areas.

Artificial Rainstorms

Scientists are using a new method of cloud seeding that showed promise in mitigating the severe drought conditions across the world. The process is also safer as it does not cause as many environmental concerns compared to other previous methods that used salt flares.

About four inches of rain per year falls on the United Arab Emirates, authorities reported. Government officials hoped that the artificial rainstorms could help generate enough rain to reduce the severe drought conditions amid the national heat waves that have hit the country.

The University of Reading in the UK has scientists who conducted research that found that the drone-generated storms which used electricity to generate rain were able to produce large raindrops. They said that large raindrops are essential in clearing the hot temperatures in the country because smaller droplets would evaporate too quickly before reaching the ground, CBS News reported.

Read Also: Israeli Air Force F-15I Ra'am: High Performance Version, Optimized and Homegrown for Air-to-Air Combat

Mansoor Abulhoul, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the UK, expressed his amazement at how rainfall technology has improved and is still improving. He said that someday, the technology could help other countries that are experiencing water shortages similar to the UAE. The official previously visited the University of Reading in May to demonstrate the new technology.

Keri Nicoll, a meteorologist and researcher, said that their drones made the droplets inside the clouds over the region big enough to survive the travel time to the surface. Nicoll is part of the team from the University of Reading who conducted the research on the technology used in the UAE, Seattle Times reported.

Severe Drought Conditions

Robert Van de Noort, the vice-chancellor of the University of Reading, said that humans' ability to manipulate the weather paled in comparison to the power that nature held. He said that the university was willing to cooperate with global partners to understand and help prevent the worst consequences of climate change worldwide.

Experts preferred the use of the drones' electricity to produce artificial rain over methods that use chemicals due to safety concerns. Dry areas, such as the UAE, are increasingly using rainmaking methods to bring rain to heat-stricken regions, Asia Net News reported.

Maarten Ambaum, professor and meteorologist, said the water table in the UAE was significantly sinking. The educator said the process of artificially making rain was to help with the national problem. In 2017, the University of Reading researchers were granted $1.5 million in funding for their "Rain Enhancement Science," which was part of the UAE's total investment in rain-making that came to $15 million.



Related Article: Will Turkey Achieve the Goal of First Contact on the Moon with a Domestically and Indigenously Produced Hybrid Engine?

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.