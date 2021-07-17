South Korea is currently building its own artillery and short-range rocket defense system, taking inspiration from Israel's Iron Dome program, in an attempt to bolster the country's defenses against potential threats, including North Korea.

Last month, the South Korean government announced its plans of funding a $2.5 billion project that would fund the research and development sector to construct the system by 2035. The two Korean nations finally ended their war in 1953 in an armistice, which is not a peace treaty.

South Korea's Iron Dome System

Since then, the two regions have continued to bolster their military, building up troops and equipment near the demilitarized zone (DMZ) that cuts between the two countries. And in recent years, the North Korean government has continued to develop nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles, much to the concern of South Korean officials.

While South Korea's planned defense system will not be able to counter the devastating weapons, it will be able to protect the country from artillery and short-range rockets. North Korea is estimated to have 10,000 artillery pieces, some of which are rocket launchers, placed north of the DMZ, about 100 km from the greater Seoul area which houses about 25 million people, Aljazeera reported.

Currently, South Korea has Patriot and Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile defense systems. Last year, it deployed the Korea Tactical Surface to Surface Missiles (KTSSMs). However, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) is not yet convinced.

While having massive funding of $2.6 billion, South Korea's Iron Dome defense project takes only a small cut of the country's $50 billion budget. Park-Jung-Eun, secretary-general of a non-governmental organization (NGO) called People's Solidarity for Participatory Democracy in South Korea, has been tirelessly working as a peace activist for more than 15 years. He noted that there is a large gap between the military capabilities of the two Korean nations, Interesting Engineering reported.

South Korea's defense project promotion committee has also announced a $327 million plan that would be used to upgrade its F-35 fleet in cooperation with the United States. The American government would give South Korea 40 F-35 by 2030.

Protection From International Threats

Authorities in South Korea have also committed to a $1.3 billion funding to develop home-grown vertical takeoff and landing surveillance unmanned aerial vehicles by 2033. The government has also set aside $1.15 billion to acquire replacement units for its CH-47 Chinook heavy-lift chopper fleet by 2032, The Defense Post reported.

Colonel Suh Yong-won, the spokesperson for the DAPA, said that the Iron Dome project will be able to protect South Korea from militant groups and threats, including Hamas and irregular forces. The official said the primary difference between the two systems is that South Korea's system is designed to intercept long-range artillery that North Korea is capable of launching, which requires a higher level of technology.

On the other hand, Israel was required to protect itself from far fewer projectiles compared to South Korea. In 10 days amid the recent Gaza incident, Hamas fired about 4,300 rockets; whereas North Korea is technologically capable of launching an estimated 16,000 rounds per hour.



