The Chinese and North Korean leaders have both expressed their intentions to fortify their countries' relationship as the two nations celebrate the 60th anniversary of their defense treaty.

North Korea's Kim Jong-Un told Chinese President Xi Jinping that it was the "fixed stand" of his government to continue developing its positive relationship with the Chinese nation. The politician's words to his colleague were broadcasted by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

China and North Korea's Strong Ties

In his response message to Kim, Xi said that the two Asian nations have continued to support each other throughout the years. The Chinese president said that in the last century, many changes have plagued the world. He argued that he wanted to continue bilateral relations and develop together with North Korea moving forward to benefit both their people.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to push North Korea into economic struggles, the country's leaders are expected to seek out support from China. The latter is North Korea's major ally and aid benefactor. Chinese officials wish to avoid North Korea's collapse due to it being crucial to the nation's security interests and as it also helps to bolster its allies against the United States, the Associated Press reported.

In his message to Xi, Kim said that the bilateral treaty between the two nations is even stronger than before in defending and supporting the socialist cause of the two nations. He added that the cooperation the two nation's share is crucial to fending off more desperate hostile forces who wish to conduct obstructing objectives.

The exchange between the two Asian leaders came after a month when United States President Joe Biden's administration extended an executive order for another year that has been in place for more than a decade. The legislation declares a national emergency over North Korea's nuclear threat to other nations.

International Peace Treaty

Similarly, many American legislators have continued their crackdown on China and its officials by handing out sanctions for alleged human rights abuses in the Asian nation's southern Xinjiang province, including high surveillance monitoring and forced labor of the Uyghur minority in the region, Yahoo News reported.

Since signing the defense treaty in 1961, China and North Korea have continued to be major allies in international relations. The latter has become even more dependent on the former's support after other countries handed out sanctions over Pyongyang's nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.

The KCNA also noted how, in his message, Xi said that hostile foreign forces would force the increased cooperation between the two nations, bringing their partnership to a "new stage." In Kim's reply, the North Korean leader said the friendship between the DPRK and China will continue to grow day by day amid the unprecedented complicated international situation.

The treaty between the two Asian countries defends socialism and peace in the region, which has become more crucial amid hostile forces becoming more desperate in breaking down that peace, Kim said.

In Xi's message, he revealed that he planned to provide greater support to North Korea to help its citizens become happy and help the relationship between the two regions become stronger. The Chinese president said they would do this by "steadily leading the relations of friendship and cooperation between the two countries to a new stage," Reuters reported.



