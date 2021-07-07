Chinese authorities have arrested an aerospace executive on Monday after being involved in an alleged brutal assault of two astronaut scientists last month who refused his request to join an international academy.

The attack was caught on video that has now begun circulating online, showing how the Chinese official, Zhang Tao, chairman of state-owned China Aerospace Investment Holdings, punched Wu Meirong and Wang Jinnian. The incident occurred after a dinner on June 6 in Beijing that was filled with alcoholic beverages.

Brutal Assault on Astronauts

The incident involved Zhang, who reportedly invited the two astronaut scientists to present their work at the company's office. He later invited the two to dinner where they drank alcohol. During the meal, Zhang asked the scientists to recommend him to the International Academy of Astronautics (IAA). The two victims were members of the agency and quickly turned down the official's request, resulting in a heated discussion.

After Zhang sent the two back to their residential compound in the Chaoyang district, the official allegedly ambushed 55-year-old Wang, repeatedly beating him. The 85-year-old Wu got tangled in the scuffle and was injured. Medical experts treated the two victims after the attack, which included possible rib fractures, on June 11 and 14, Caixin Global reported.

The state-run media, People's Daily, posted a report that Zhang has been suspended by China Aerospace Investments Holdings on July 4. They cited an ongoing police investigation looking into the case. The company said that it would also conduct its own investigation into the matter.

The state-owned China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) received widespread criticism for the incident after letting the Chinese official go unpunished for weeks. Zhang was only put under pressure after the reveal of the incident to the public, with many arguing officials were trying to hide the assault.

After learning about the attack, many online users flooded Weibo with comments on CASC's official account. Users posted angry comments, demanding the official to take responsibility for the beating. A related hashtag has gathered more than 130 million views since being uploaded.

Widespread Criticism

The growing criticism and pressure forced the CASC to issue a brief statement on Sunday afternoon, acknowledging the fact that Zhang attacked the two scientists. They said the official had consumed alcohol before the incident occurred. The agency also announced the official's suspension pending an investigation. However, authorities did not reveal other information regarding the attack as the investigation has not yet concluded, CNN reported.

The revelation of the incident came shortly after China successfully sent astronauts into space who also conducted the country's first spacewalk in years. The two astronauts worked for seven hours outside of the new Tinagong space station, which was in orbit around the Earth.

Three astronauts were sent to become the station's first crew last month, and they planned to stay for three months. The mission marks China's longest crewed mission in history. The two astronauts performed the spacewalk on Sunday, The Guardian reported.



