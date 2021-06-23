Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the US southern border on Friday for the first time. Since the White House appointed her in March to deal with issues on migration, she has faced criticism as to why she did not immediately go to the US-Mexico border to witness the situation.

In the first months of the administration, Republicans blasted Harris and President Joe Biden for declining to visit the border in person amid the increasing numbers of migrants arriving there. Harris' spokesperson Symone Sanders said in a statement on Wednesday that the vice president would go to El Paso, Texas. Sanders stated that she would be accompanied by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

The White House stressed that Harris was tasked with the "root causes" of the border crisis. Former Trump officials asserted that she had to travel to the border to lead the discussions. Harris received criticism from both Republicans and Democrats for her handling of the issue They slammed Harris for her seemingly poor performance since she got appointed three months ago, Fox News reported.

The White House has justified Harris' decision not to visit the border, claiming that her mission is to enhance diplomacy and circumstances within Northern Triangle countries where people are fleeing. According to the White House, Kamala Harris is working with leaders in the Northern Triangle to find methods to combat corruption and the fundamental reasons of migration, as well as measures to address humanitarian issues in the nations.

The Vice President's visit comes less than a week before former President Donald Trump, who has hinted at candidacy for the White House in 2024, is set to visit the southern border. According to CNBC, Texas Governor Greg Abbott intends to accompany him. Later that day, Trump issued a statement in which he claimed responsibility for persuading Harris to make the trip: "If Governor Abbott and I weren't going there next week, she would have never gone!"

Trump announced to visit Us-Mexico border before Harris

Following the announcement, Trump attacked the Vice President in a statement. The former US president claimed that she "ignored" the situation for months and wished she could see the massive devastation and death that happened in the area.

Previously, Trump stated that it was a direct result of Biden abandoning his extremely strong but fair border policy. "Harris and Biden have been handed the most powerful border in American history," the former President said, as per The Sun.

Trump went on to argue that the United States moved from having "world-class border security to a lawless border" that is despised worldwide. He also criticized Biden and Harris for failing to visit the southern border or the ICE officers risking their lives to protect the nation at a time when the White House is doing all it can to make their jobs completely impossible.

