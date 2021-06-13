The US President, Joe Biden, and first lady, Jill Biden, arrived at Windsor Castle via Marine One helicopter for a military Guard of Honor and tea with the 95-year-old Queen. The 78-year-old kept his dark glasses on for parts of the event.

According to Grant Harrold, a former butler to Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, the President had the right to wear his shades to the ceremony but should have taken them off when he greeted Queen Elizabeth II. "There are no sunglasses or anything like that if you're meeting the Queen face-to-face because eye contact is essential with any introductions," said Harrold, who runs the etiquette website The Royal Butler, as per Newsweek via MSN.

Joe Biden donned the sunglasses as he initially approached the floor in Windsor Castle's quadrangle to welcome the Queen, while holding hands with the first lady. He wore them while standing, hand on heart, for the national anthem of the United States, but he took them off halfway through the event.

The Bidens joined Queen Elizabeth II inside the castle for tea away from the media once the ceremonies were over. While neither side revealed what was discussed between the prominent personalities, an image provided a view inside the 1,000-year-old castle's decorations.The trio was taken in front of a backdrop of fuchsias, royal artwork, and two grandfather clocks.

After the meeting, the President and the first lady were again in the air and on their way to their next destination, Brussels, Belgium, just an hour and 15 minutes after touching down in Windsor.

Queen Elizabeth II reminds Joe Biden of his mother

Shortly after the two met at Windsor Castle on Sunday, President Biden told reporters that Queen Elizabeth II reminded him of his mother. President Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrived at Windsor Castle with the Queen after ending a conference with the Group of Seven (G-7) nations.

The president took part in a Guard of Honor inspection before joining the Queen and first lady to see a military exercise. The three then proceeded to the queen's apartment for tea. He told reporters on the tarmac of London Heathrow airport following his visit that the queen was "very gracious."

"She didn't seem insulted, but she reminded me of my mother. In terms of her appearance and sheer generosity, "Biden said, The Hill reported. Queen Elizabeth II was interested in learning more about Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping claims the President.

After attending the NATO meeting in Brussels, Biden will meet with Putin in a bilateral session in Switzerland. Queen Elizabeth also inquired about Biden's impressions of the White House. Biden told reporters that he had extended an invitation to her to the White House.

Read Also: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Daughter's Name, Lilibet: Duke of Sussex Threatens to Sue Reports That He Did Not Consult Queen Elizabeth II

Joe Biden got the best of the British

After being greeted by Coldstream Guards on the runway at Newquay Airport as they arrived in Cornwall for the G7 summit this weekend, the couple spent the weekend in an old castle, the Tregenna Hotel, ate fish and chips with an ale-drinking Prime Minister, and were then invited to tea with the Queen at Windsor yesterday afternoon.

More scarlet tunics and marching, this time from the Grenadier Guards, greeted them there. The Bidens, on the other hand, are not complaining. According to Daily Mail's Robert Hardman, it was a delight for them as Bidens got the best of British.

This was the President's first trip outside of the United States since his election last year. Windsor Castle looked just as beautiful as it had been during Saturday's scaled-down Birthday Parade. As the Bidens arrived at the castle quadrangle yesterday, the Queen appeared to be in similarly brilliant shape.

They had flown Air Force One from Cornwall to Heathrow and then taken their Marine One helicopter to Windsor Home Park. The Queen, on the other hand, had dispatched her best Range Rover, complete with dog rack, for the final stage of the journey.

Related Article: Joe Biden, Boris Johnson to Sign New Atlantic Charter; to Pledge Restart US-UK Air Travel "As Soon as Possible"

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.