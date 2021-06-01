President Joe Biden proclaimed on Monday to recognize the 1921 Tulsa race massacre. He called on Americans to help in eradicating systemic racism and vowed to set forth racial justice.

The President indicated in the proclamation, "I call upon the people of the United States to commemorate the tremendous loss of life and security that occurred over those 2 days in 1921, to celebrate the bravery and resilience of those who survived and sought to rebuild their lives again, and commit together to eradicate systemic racism and help to rebuild communities and lives that have been destroyed by it," reported Politico.

What Transpired in the Siege?

Biden called on the federal government to consider and acknowledge the role that it has played in stripping opportunity and wealth from Black communities. From May 31 to June 1, 1921, rioters obliterated dozens of buildings in the Greenwood neighborhood of Tulsa, which is a thriving Black majority neighborhood.

Biden's proclamation commemorates the attack on Greenwood and the devastating and permanent effects of the incident. He is reportedly committed to recognizing the Federal policy's role in Greenwood and other Black communities and addressing long-term racial inequities, reported KTUL.

He called for unity among Americans prompting people to reflect on the deep roots of racial terror in the United States. He also called to reiterate commitment to rooting out systemic racism throughout the US.

Hundreds gathered on Monday for an interfaith service dedicating a prayer wall outside the historic Vernon African Methodist Episcopal Church in Greenwood, Tulsa, on the centennial of the first day of one of the fatal racist massacres in the nation, reported Fox 13.

The President announced that the Biden-Harris administration is committed to making historic investments in the economic security of children and families.

Black Wall Street was an active community in Tulsa's Greenwood District in the early 20th century. Lawyers, business owners, and more contributed to building the area into one of the most prominent Tulsa neighborhoods.

Biden also stated that families and children were killed in cold blood. As many as 300 Black Americans were recorded as fatalities as the white mob torched churches, buildings, homes, and businesses. It destroyed 35 square blocks of the district and left 10,000 Black people homeless.

The President referred to the testimony of 107-year-old survivor Viola Fletcher before Congress last week. According to Fletcher, "I will never forget the violence of the white mob when we left our home. I still see Black men being shot, Black bodies lying in the street. I still smell smoke and see fire. I still see Black businesses being burned. I still hear airplanes flying overhead. I hear the screams. I have lived through the massacre every day. Our country may forget this history, but I cannot," reported KRMG.

