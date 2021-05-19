Two former policemen from Colorado are under charges upon violently arresting a 73-year-old woman with dementia during summer. Both were laughing while watching grim body-cam footage of the incident at their police station.

Ex-police officers Daria Jalali, 27, and Austin Hopp, 26, are facing charges of official misconduct and second-degree assault. Seventy-three-year-old Karen Garner stated she suffered a dislocated shoulder and a broken arm in the arrest.

Prosecutors with the Eighth Judicial District Attorney's Office issued the charges against Jalali and Hopp, who resigned from the previous month's Loveland Police Department. According to court records, Jalali is facing charges of not being able to report the use of force and not intervening. Hopp faces charges involving felony assault, causing severe bodily injury, and attempting to influence a public servant.

In a news conference, 8th Judicial District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin confirmed the charges at 1 PM on Wednesday. According to the CIRT, previously this May, they planned to finish their independent review, spearheaded by the Fort Collins Police Services, by mid-May, reported The Denver Channel.

Hopp pushed the 73-year-old with dementia to the ground, following her leaving a store without paying for items worth around $14. The arrest transpired in Loveland, a city around 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Denver, reported US News.

The former police officers have imposed misconduct charges. A surveillance footage video from the police department jailhouse displayed the two former policemen laughing and fist-bumping while watching body camera footage of the arrest.

"Ready for the pop?" Hopp said to Jalali and other police officers as they huddled to watch. Another officer asked what popped. Hopp responded, "I think it was her shoulder. I can't believe I threw a 73-year-old on the ground," reported Daily Beast.

Garner also allegedly removed a store worker's COVID-19 face mask amid an altercation. Warrants were issued for both former policemen, as shown by court records. Prison records did not display that either was jailed as of 1 PM on Wednesday.

The review was initiated on April 19, one week following a lawyer for Garner filing a federal lawsuit against the police department and officers alleging they used extreme force in arresting Garner. Fort Collins Police Chief Jeff Swoboda and District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin discussed the probing and charges. However, according to McLaughlin, his office has had indications that the former cops were planning to turn themselves in.

According to a person who answered the phone at the law firm representing Hopp, the office does not comment on the case. Court records did not indicate a lawyer for Jalali. The phone number listed for her did not work.

The charges came after the 8th Judicial District Critical Response Team completed a review. This elicited national attention. McLaughlin is expected to hold a press conference regarding the results of the review.

