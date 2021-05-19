A group of Capitol Police officers wrote a letter expressing "profound disappointment" with House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy and Sen. Mitch McConnell's latest statements that there is "no need" for a commission. "The brave men and women of the United States Coast Guard were exposed to hours and hours of physical pain, resulting in months of emotional torment," they wrote in a letter shared by Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md, as per USA Today.

NEWS: MEMBERS of the U.S. Capitol Police have issued a statement to members of Congress expressing "profound disappointment" with McConnell and McCarthy's positions on the Jan. 6 commission, citing the "trauma" that officers endured that day. pic.twitter.com/CRweVhIAnD — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) May 19, 2021

Letter of disappointment not official USCP statement

The United States Capitol Police (USCP) later clarified that the letter, which a group wrote of officers wrote, is "not an official USCP statement" and that the organization "does not take decisions on legislation."

USCP does NOT take positions on legislation. pic.twitter.com/LSu38jbIqd — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) May 19, 2021

"It's just more partisan unfairness. If the killings, riots, and fire bombings in Portland, Minneapolis, Seattle, Chicago, and New York are not investigated, this debate should be stopped immediately," former president Donald Trump said in a statement released Tuesday night by his Save America PAC. Republicans must get much stronger and more intelligent, and they must avoid being exploited by far left.

However, the commission's chairs, former Indiana congressman Lee Jordan and former New Jersey GOP governor Tom Kean urged Congress to approve the measure.

McCarthy's handling of GOP internal tensions over a new commission to investigate the January 6 Capitol riot has exposed possible flaws in his leadership style and provided a glimpse into how the California Republican could rule the House in the future.

GOP tensions fire up over January 6 commission

McCarthy initially gave one of his supporters, New York's moderate Rep. John Katko, the authority to reach a bipartisan agreement with his Democratic counterpart on an independent commission to study the violent Capitol protests, similar to the 9/11 commission. However, when Katko and McCarthy eventually reached a compromise that contained the majority of McCarthy's requests, the GOP leader vetoed the proposal.

Per POLITICO, House Republicans then argued internally over whether or not to whip the measure officially. It would have been unusual for GOP leadership to vote against a bill negotiated by one of their own, so they opted against it.

McCarthy became concerned about the possibility of defections after it appeared that scores of Republicans would break ranks on the bill's vote later Wednesday, according to several GOP sources. He took further indirect action to create resistance to the bill.

Further complicating McCarthy's position, the House Freedom Caucus' conservative wing told him on Monday evening that they were adamantly opposed to the commission, and former President Donald Trump spoke out against it on Tuesday evening. Although an explosion of defections seems to be less likely now, McCarthy still finds himself in a challenging situation. He attempts to reconcile the different forces in his conference while still appeasing the former president in Mar-a-Lago. He will need help from all of those positions if the GOP retakes the House next year.

McConnell opposes January 6 Capitol commission

Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader, declared Wednesday morning that he would oppose a bill that would establish a commission to investigate the events of January 6, changing his position from one day earlier when he told reporters he was unclear on the measure. The commission is set to be voted on in the House on Wednesday. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., reaffirmed his commitment to taking the commission to a vote on the Senate floor, requiring 60 votes to get through the divided chamber.

During his floor remarks, McConnell described the commission resolution as "slanted and unbalanced," although it received some bipartisan support after talks with rank-and-file Republicans, ABC News reported. McConnell has said it is unclear if a commission is needed because several Senate and police inquiries are still underway, echoing some Senate Republicans' claims.

