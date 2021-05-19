The F-111 Tactical Strike Aircraft of the General Dynamics Aerospace, which developed the F-16 Fighting Falcon years later, was made under the USAF and US Navy requirements in the '60s, that served well into the 1990s.

F-111 Tactical Strike Aircraft called the Flying Pig

It was developed with an emphasis on the medium-range, multi-purpose tactical strike aircraft, which came from the TFX (Tactical Fighter "X") with specifications from the Army and Navy. During the Cold War, the plane filled the niches of a smaller tactical strike bomber, electronic warfare, reconnaissance missions in then-Soviet Bloc territories, reported Airforce Technology.

The F-111 performed its first flight in December 1964 and started service with the United States Air Force in 1967. After 566 jets were built in different configurations, manufacturing ended in 1976. The Aardvark stayed in service with the United States Air Force up to 1998.

An Australian variant was delivered in 1968. In 1973, more units were in the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) service. Difficulty with structural integrity and political issues had delayed the delivery of these planes. RAAF had about 21 of the Pig's fighter bombers but will be phased out in 2010. Back in 2007, the newer F/A-18F Super Hornets became the frontline multi-mission strike fighters, noted Military.

Weapons on the Aarvard

For its generation, the F-111 Tactical Strike Aircraft had a dizzying array of armaments at its disposal. It had an internal weapons bay that was rare in a fighter its size, with several weapons it can load inside. For combatants like the EF-111A or FB-111A/F-111G, it had an internal M61 Vulcan 20mm cannon with a 2,084 round ammunition tank. However, it was never used, so it was omitted from its equipment.

Read also: F-14 Tomcat: A Dual Engine, Naval Interceptor and Cold War Warrior

Inside the bomb bay are Mk 117 type (340kg) bombs and up to Mk 118 (1,400kg), including free-fall nuclear bombs like the B43, B57, and B61 bombs. Its design cannot have weapons on the wings and undercarriage. It can launch AGM-142 Popeye stand-off missile, AGM-84 Harpoon anti-ship missile, and AGM-88 HARM anti-radiation missile from its internal bay.

Sleek and ugly but deadly

Its nose that was long and slightly overturned, was the reason for its weird name. Like the F-14 Tomcat, it had wings that can move during flight, close to the body for higher speeds, and is made of aluminum, titanium steel. It is equipped with an internal weapons bay, side-by-side pilot seating, and an escape crew capsule.

The Aardvark is built with the all-weather capability to attack and enter low-level flight under the enemy radar to deliver anti-radar missiles, running at high speeds until leaving the danger zone on full afterburners. Missions like this entail looking for enemy planes and anti-aircraft missiles. This mission is similar to the F-4G Wild Weasel, mentioned AirForce Mag.

Powering it to supersonic speeds are dual Pratt & Whitney TF30 afterburning turbofan engines. If one engine gets damaged, the other one can still function. A terrain-following radar system is included in all versions. General Dynamics and Northrop Grumman partnered on the fuselage, landing gear, aircraft assembly, and certification.

Development of the F-111 Tactical Strike Aircraft for the US Air Force, a supersonic strike aircraft/tactical fighter-bomber, and a long-range interceptor is planned for the US Navy.

Related article: US Air Force Chooses F-15EX Eagle to Mount Hypersonic Missiles

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.