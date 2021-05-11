New York is stepping up its vaccination program with COVID-19 vaccine pop-up sites soon available in New York City's subway stations, transit hubs, and surrounding suburbs. This effort is to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines, as announced by Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday. As an incentive, New York will offer a free seven-day MetroCard or Metro-North ticket or round trip LIRR to any individual who decides to be administered the vaccine during their daily commute.

Eight subway to offer Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines

According to the New York governor, "It is a creative idea, we're trying many creative ideas because we have to get the vaccination rate up. And this situation, we've always handled this as a community. Everyone should be doing everything they can to get people vaccinated," reported Daily News.

Eight subway and commuter-rail stations would offer walk-up Johnson & Johnson vaccines starting on Wednesday. The pilot program will commence from May 12 to May 16. It will provide doses at the Stillwell Avenue stop in Coney Island, the 179th Street station in Jamaica, the E. 180th Street station in the Bronx, Broadway Junction in East New York, and Grand Central Terminal and Penn Station in Manhattan.

The walk-in sites will be open between 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. The pilot program may be extended, reported The New York Times.

Governor Cuomo said anyone walking into the subway station would be walking past the inoculation site. He added it is a one-shot vaccination, reported New York Post.

Cuomo stated they aim to boost inoculations as the rate of immunizations continues to slow in New York. The Johnson & Johnson dose will be received by 300 people daily on a walk-in basis.

These vaccination clinics will be open from Monday to Sunday:

East 180th, Bronx. 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Ossining, Metro-North. 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Penn Station, 34th Street Corridor. 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Grand Central Station, Vanderbilt Hall. 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Hempstead, LIRR. 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

179th Street, Jamaica. 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Broadway Junction. 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Coney Island. 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

The vaccinations are free. No appointments are required.

According to MTA, they partner with the NY State Department of Health, Northwell Health, SOMOS, and Westchester Medical Center to establish the pop-up vaccination sites. It assured it would be quick to receive one's shot and be on their way.

In the previous week, officials declared that the Mets and the Yankees would disseminate free tickets to fans who get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus at either of the teams' ballparks. Earlier on Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio stated the city would be handing out tickets to the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, New York Botanical Garden, Bronx Zoo, and more sites to those who get inoculated.

