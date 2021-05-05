Former President Donald Trump launched a fresh communications platform on Tuesday. This will eventually provide him the ability to communicate directly with his followers following months of being banned from social media platforms Twitter and Facebook.

The platform, "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump," is visible on www.DonaldJTrump.com/desk. It will allow the former president to post comments, photos, and videos.

From the Desk of Donald J. Trump

The launch comes following months of promising his own social media platform for banned posters. The new section of his website is essentially a WordPress blog. The new website is designed like a generic version of Twitter. It is hosted as a running blog of commentary from Trump.

The move comes on the eve of a blockbuster decision that may restore his ability to be active again on Facebook. The 2.7-billion-member social media giant suspended his account indefinitely following a throng of his supporters rampaging through the US Capitol on January 6.

For many months, the former president's team has stated it is working on a new social media platform that will rival Twitter and Facebook. It added that it would serve as a place where he could communicate with his followers without any moderation.

Trump was also banned from YouTube, Instagram, and Snapchat. According to a text on a video declaring the launch, "In a time of silence and lies, a beacon of freedom arises. A place to speak freely and safely. Straight from the desk of Donald J. Trump," reported WFLA.

Read also: South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Fast Becoming a Republican Presidential Prospect for 2024

Trump is the only one who could upload content on the new communications platform. It does not let users engage, as he teased to supporters that they will be very pleased when they hear his decision regarding his bid for the presidency again. However, the communications platform allows his followers to repost the statements he has been emailing to reporters on their Twitter and Facebook feeds.

Comments on social media regarding the announcement were of confusion. According to one source familiar with the space, "This is just a one-way communication. This system allows Trump to communicate with his followers," reported Independent.

Trump's website included echoings of his Twitter posts. These include one aimed at Mitt Romney, who Trump touts as a "stone cold loser."

According to Twitter's official website, he was permanently banned from its micro-blogging website due to "the risk of further incitement of violence." In Facebook's case, whether Trump could return to Facebook (and Instagram) will be deliberated on Wednesday when Facebook's Oversight Board concludes its ruling on the company's indefinite ban.

Not a New Social Media Platform

According to Trump adviser Jason Miller, what was launched on Tuesday was not his new communications platform. Miller stated that they would have additional information coming on that front very soon.

The technology seems to be powered by Campaign Nucleus - the digital ecosystem created for efficiently overseeing political campaigns and organizations. It was developed by Trump's former campaign manager, Brad Parscale.

Related Article: Nearly Half of Republicans Do Not Want a COVID-19 Vaccine

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.