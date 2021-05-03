In a published article on CNBC News, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, signed into law by President Joe Biden in March 2021, included $1.9 trillion in additional COVID-19 recovery spending. The stimulus bill has another round of $1,400 stimulus checks, grants to state and local governments, and other provisions to assist the United States in recovering from the pandemic.

According to a published article on MSN News, one of the most intriguing aspects of the current law is the increased Child Tax Credit, or CTC, which will place monthly payments in the hands of parents across the United States as early as July 2021.

If you have children under the age of 17, you could be eligible for additional cash payments of $250 to $300 per child, per month, as part of the extended Child Tax Credit. This new benefit is expected to bring almost five million American children out of poverty. Even for affluent families, it may be a welcome source of new funds to help prepare for education, retirement, or other financial aspirations.

How To Use Monthly Child Tax Credit

In a published article on Forbes, if you have a qualified amount of changed adjusted gross income and two children aged six to 17, you will earn $500 per month ($250 per child) for the final six months of 2021. A sum of $3,000 is on the way to you.

Here are some ideas on how to use the monthly child tax credit:

1. Retirement

Make sure that you set aside a portion from the Child Tax Credit for your retirement. You have to diversify the payments you will receive monthly and ensure your retirement. However, if your company offers a retirement plan, you can increase your contribution to get a larger amount when you decide to retire.

2. Pay Your Debts

Receiving the payment beginning this July will you a bigger opportunity to pay your debts. If your credit score was affected during the wake of the pandemic, then this is now your time to gain better scores which will help you in the future.

3. Make Sure To Save Funds for College

The global pandemic has taught millions of Americans a financial lesson. It is to save money because no one knows what tomorrow will bring to everyone. During the pandemic, millions of students decided to stop due to financial reasons. This means that you have to allocate savings or funds for college. This will help you and your children a lot in the future.

4. Emergency FundDuring the pandemic

Many Americans have been actively saving money. If your emergency fund isn't quite where you want it to be, you can put the Child Tax Credit money into a savings account and see your rainy day fund rise. If you have a sizable emergency fund, you may want to keep some spare cash on hand for other savings goals.



5. Know Your Wants and Needs

You need to spend your money wisely. You have to know your needs and prioritize them rather than buying your wants first. It can be remembered that it was found out in research before that most Americans spend the first stimulus on non-essentials. It is now the time to spend your money based on your needs.

