The Suez Canal Authority has not granted permission for Ever Given to leave the canal until investigators complete an inquiry into how the cargo ship barred the international shipping route for nearly a week. According to the Authority, it will possibly seek an estimated $1 billion in physical and financial damages resulting in the trade route's blockage.

Egypt is expecting the reimbursement, according to a top canal official. He also cautioned that the ship and its cargo would not be permitted to leave the country if the issue of damages goes to court.

Ever Given Stuck Again

The estimated $1 billion does not involve damages for the owners of over 400 boats delayed by the Suez Canal calamity, nor compensation that could be sought by companies whose products or materials were on those boats. According to Lt. Gen. Ossama Rabei, head of Suez Canal Authority, the compensation would cover losses from the cost of six days of dredging, transit fees, tugboat activity, and damage to the canal from the dredging, reported Yahoo News.

Traffic is expected to aggravate at one of Dartmouth's most bustling intersections after the Ever Given, one of the biggest container ships in the world, got stuck for the second time on April 1. Fresh from its Suez Canal chaos, the container ship could be seen in a satellite photo wedged on Route 6, reported Darthmouth Week.

So far, nothing in six frantic and dangerous days of effort had budged the large bulk of the Ever Given. The 200,000 tonnes of steel and consumer goods continue to block Egypt's fourth-busiest shipping lane in the world.

Suez Canal Open Again, Shipping To Be Snarled for Months

The grounding of Ever Given on March 23, which was freed on Monday, may have been bad news for the world economy. However, corks have been popping in the headquarters of the globe's container shipping lines, reported The Economic Times.

The $1 billion does not involve the financial losses incurred by more than 400 boats rerouted because of the canal's blockage. About $9 billion in global trade was delayed each day until the ship was dislodged.

According to Rabei on Wednesday, the amount considers the salvage operation, lost transit fees for the week that the Ever Given had blocked the Suez Canal, and costs of stalled traffic. He added it is the country's right, without identifying who would be held accountable for paying the compensation.

Rabei stated the ship's captain had not responded yet to numerous demands by the canal authority. It involves documents sought for the investigation and surrender of the black box. He added the cargo ship would not be permitted to continue on its journey to the Dutch city of Rotterdam until the investigation is completed.

Ever Given is barring traffic both eastbound and westbound near the junction with Faunce Corner Road. Backups at the intersection typically occur. However, previous traffic studies did not reveal Dartmouth's international shipping route as the root cause.

A sandstorm and high winds reportedly could have played a role in pushing the Ever Given sideways. This could have wedged it between the Suez canal's banks.

Ever Given: Ship That Blocks Suez Canal, Now Partially Free

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.