A Johns Hopkins professor and surgeon stated the pandemic could be "mostly gone" by April 2021. Marty Makary, who is a professor at the university's School of Medicine and Bloomberg School of Public Health, remarked in an opinion piece published in the Wall Street Journal on Friday that daily COVID-19 cases have declined by 77 percent since January 2021.

More than 90,000 more Americans are possibly to die from novel coronavirus-related causes by June 1, according to a leading forecasting institute. The projection is simultaneous with the United States' expectation to surpass 500,000 fatalities within the next two days.

Marty Makary's Perspective on End of Coronavirus Pandemic

Makary contended that half of the country has already reached herd immunity. This is due to the fact there are more coronavirus cases in the country, possibly six and a half times as many, than the reported 28 million.

This is merged with the 15 percent of Americans who have already started administering the vaccine. The John Hopkins expert argued that normal life would make a comeback by the spring.

The United States' COVID-19 cases per day have declined 65% in January. This is a record drop in the course of the country's outbreak. New cases reached a record high of 312,000 on January 8. Since then, they have declined to a weekly average of an estimated 73,000 per day.

On Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci cautioned Americans to steel themselves against a sense of complacency regarding the virus even as cases plummet. Meanwhile, a number of scientists foretell that herd immunity is just around the corner.

According to Dr. Fauci, a top pandemic advisor to President Joe Biden, "The slope that's coming down is really terrific -- it's very steep, and it's coming down very, very quickly. But we are still at a level that's very high," reported CNBC.

Makary wrote that COVID-19 cases have likely been far more prevalent than data suggests. In fact, the United States will soon reach a threshold beyond which the virus would not be able to be transmitted easily from person to person.

According to Makary, "The consistent and rapid decline in daily cases since January 8 can be explained only by natural immunity. Behavior didn't suddenly improve over the holidays; Americans traveled more over Christmas than they had since March," reported Business Insider.

The John Hopkins expert also wrote, "There is reason to think the country is racing toward an extremely low level of infection. As more people have been infected, most of whom have mild or no symptoms, there are fewer Americans left to be infected. At the current trajectory, I expect COVID will be mostly gone by April, allowing Americans to resume normal life," reported New York Post.

Inoculations and the large number of individuals who have already been infected in the US, which is over 28 million, could contribute to herd immunity in the spring, Makary remarked. Herd immunity transpires when an adequate number of people become immune to a virus, which ends its prevalence. Makary also said it would shield against new strains of COVID-19 from spreading.

