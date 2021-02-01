Modern technology has introduced numerous luxuries into our lives, including hardware compatibility with Mac systems. While there was a time when Macs required very specific hardware, today's Mac operating systems and computers are, generally speaking, compatible with nearly all of the top storage devices on the market.

However, there are some brands that stand out amongst the competition - especially when it comes to Mac computers. Not only do these brands create products that are compatible with Mac file systems, but some of them make products that are optimized specifically with Macs in mind.

LaCie

Although LaCie doesn't enjoy the longevity of instant brand name recognition as some of the other companies, they make up for it by providing quality storage devices. Their parent company is Seagate, a company that is also known for reliable Mac storage devices, so they're certainly a trustworthy brand.

LaCie really made their impact on Mac systems in the 1980s. While they originally focused on SCSI drives, they have since expanded to include nearly every type of drive imaginable - including those that support the Mac-oriented FireWire port.

Samsung

While they are the oldest brand on this list, their longevity can be misleading. Samsung originally started in 1938 - well before modern computers were invented. It wasn't until the 1960s when they first entered into the electronics industry, and their first foray into rudimentary information technology came in 1980. They became a household name shortly after that.

If nothing else, Samsung's background is a testament to their ability to adapt to the rapid progression of technology. Samsung offers a myriad of different products, but they tend to focus on highly mobile designs and sleek aesthetics.

Seagate

The parent company of LaCie, Seagate's roots can be traced back to 1979 and Shugart Technology. Credited with developing the very first 5.25-inch hard disk drive for the PC, a breakthrough that came in 1980, they've been on the cusp of innovation ever since. That's why it's no surprise that many people still prefer Seagate products today.

Seagate has introduced many different storage devices for Mac computers throughout the years, but one of their most popular lines in their Backup Plus line of external hard drives. Designed to be as portable and resilient as possible, it's not uncommon to see a Seagate Backup Plus drive plugged into a Mac laptop.

For those who need even more storage than their standard products, Seagate even offers the Backup Plus Hub. Available with as much as 14 Terabytes of storage space, the Backup Plus Hub is fully compatible with modern Mac operating systems.

Western Digital

One of the most well-known and instantly recognizable names in all of information technology, Western Digital has been around since 1970 when they were known as General Digital. While their name has changed, the company's dedication to innovative storage devices continues to impress consumers around the globe.

Western Digital releases products under several different brand names including WD, SanDisk, and G-Technology. With so many different products available, it's easy to find a backup option that meets your needs.

