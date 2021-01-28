A Texas man who recently applied but was denied a volunteer position at the Children's Medical Group is now at the center of what authorities dubbed as the 'Austin Standoff.'

The man identified by authorities as 43-year-old Bharat Narumanchi, who was reportedly terminally-ill with cancer, killed another doctor and himself within the premises of a medical office in Austin on Tuesday.

Five Individuals Held Hostage

According to Fox News, Narumanchi went to the firm on West 35th Street at around 4:30 in the afternoon. Upon arriving, the perpetrator immediately showed a gun based on the report by the Austin Police Department.

Moreover, during a news conference on Wednesday, Lt. Jeff Greenwalt of the Austin Police stated that five individuals were present inside the office when the hostage-taking took place.

Greenwalt also mentioned that no children or patients were present during the incident. The 43-year-old pediatrician then ordered his hostages to tie themselves, NPR reported.

The Police also shared in a news release that four among the five hostages identified as employees of the medical office were released by Narumanchi or were able to escape before the authorities' arrival.

However, one hostage was not able to escape the perpetrator and remained as the only hostage. Authorities later identified her as Dr. Katherine Lindley Dodson.

Greenwalt also mentioned that after the arrival of the SWAT units at the crime scene, they could not establish any communication with someone inside the office.

Read also: DHS Warns Possible Domestic Terrorist Threat Through Federal Alert System

They did not hear any noise, disturbing sounds, or even a call for help or a gunshot in the area.

By the time the SWAT units were able to get eyes inside the firm after several hours of surveillance, they were stunned by what they saw as both subjects of the Austin standoff were already dead.

Before the SWAT had their eyes on the subject and had entered the office, a negotiator called the terminally-ill doctor and stated that the authorities want to help him in what he is going through. The negotiator also showed appreciation that the perpetrator had saved a lot of lives.

Before the SWAT team decided to go inside, the victim was identified by a robot sent in by the Austin police.

Based on the Police's initial assessment of the Austin Standoff, the terminally-ill pediatrician fatally shot a fellow doctor, Dodson, and shot himself afterward.

On the other hand, investigators are still investigating the connection of Narumanchi to the Children's Medical Group.

But based on a report, Narumanchi had applied at the medical office. However, he was turned down for a volunteer position just a week earlier before the Austin standoff, People reported.

Despite the information regarding the previous visit of the perpetrator at the office, the Police are still digging into some information and statements as to why Narumanchi had also targeted Dodson.

Greenwalt also mentioned that Narumanchi has been recently diagnosed with cancer and was only given weeks to live.

