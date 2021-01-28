In his last days of office, President Trump gave pardon to Death Row Records Founder and others. His clemency acts were given to others that would have stayed in prison for offenses that may not have been deserved.

One of then-president Trump's plan was to grant pardons to 70 individuals in prison. Many benefited from his last act in office, but some serious crimes weren't able to receive it.

A chance at a second life

One of the recipients of pardons that the president gave is an American hip-hop label co-founder and ex-drug kingpin jailed for 30 years. Had it not been for the compassion, he would still be in prison, reported NTD.

According to Michael "Harry O" Harris, who gave an interview from the time his presidential pardon became official, the presidential pardon's effect is to convert the sentence of Harris, whose crime like drug trafficking and attempted first-degree murder was judged guilty.

His original sentence is supposed to be 25 years to life sentence when the jury convicted him. The part of the attempted first-degree murder was the worse part of the charges in 1988, and he paid with jail time for it. Being one of those getting clemency is a chance to get out and have a second go at life.

Denied by Obama, Trump set him free

In a Daily Mail report, the Death Row Records founder thanked Donald Trump, his children, and his son-in-law. According to the ex-record producer, the pardon changed his life and made special mention of Ivanka Trump's husband, Jared Kushner (White House adviser).

He did not know why he received the pardons from many possible recipients. All that matters, he got it and greatly valued it.

Before Trump's compassion, he tried to ask it from former President Barack Obama, which he never got until now. Harris said to the network that his request never made it to Obama with too many loopholes in the bureaucratic machine. There was no chance it would not have been granted nor reached the 44th president's pen.

Snoop Dogg lobbied for the convicted record producer

One of those who was able to help Harris become a free man after thirty years in jail is the acclaimed rapper Snoop Dogg. He lobbied for the release of his friend over the years until 2021. Snoop used to be a part of the infamous record label.

When his friend was one of the recipients of presidential pardons, Dogg gave thanks to those responsible for the decision. Getting one of the pardons for Harris was a longshot that meant he got fortunate.

Snoop Dogg's statement to the New York Post said that the Trump administration's work on the pardons and clemencies was great to work. He gave thanks and loved what they have done.

The Death Row Records founder said he was awestruck when he was a free man. He thanked President Trump from the bottom of his heart for another chance to make it right.

