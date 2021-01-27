Senator Tom Cotton expressed dismay over troops' extended stay because the D.C. Guardsmen should be deployed back. But the DEMS are insistent on keeping them around until they try ex-president Trump.

Since the National Guard's deployment in the U.S. capital, many events have transpired, but their primary mission of securing the inauguration is complete. However, their extended stay has drawn critique from those disagreeing with it.

Democrats claim that violence will happen

One of the Republicans, Sen. Cotton, stated that the troops were unneeded. The incident used by the DEMS to keep the guard around are only for potential threats, reported the Epoch Times.

Many see the militarization of the capital as muscle-flexing by the DEMS. Governor Ron Desantis of Florida recalled 600 troops and said that the guards are not "Pelosi's public servants." There were reports of specific conditions that the guards weren't treated well.

The senator added that those soldiers have done their duty and shrugged off the elements in doing what they were sent to do. Troops carried out their mission admirably in the best traditions of their national service.

Their presence and the action on the events of January 6, stopped more hostilities from happening again. The inauguration was peaceful with no dissenters; that is the pretext of keeping troops in Washington till the 20th.

For Fox News on Wednesday, Senator Tom Cotton stressed the inauguration is done with threats, not in view. Guards should be sent back promptly, soon.

Last Monday, officials in the DEMS led government said the troops would not leave Washington D.C. until the mid of March. They want to try Citizen Trump for inciting insurrection. Start of the planned impeachment will begin on February 8.

Cotton says the threat is not defined

Like many on Capitol Hill, keeping the thousands of troops has no clearly defined reason for their continued presence in Washington. Many view the militarization as a first for an extended period, and it doesn't help that the threats are all conspirational and unverified.

He contradicted that keeping an army is the immediate solution to the capital's security. Instead, they should maintain the security bolstered to counteract the real threats that are existing.

Cotton's opinions on the Capitol incident

According to Cotton, during the January 6 inciden, the DEMS and some GOP members charged the president for inciting the chaos in a speech, allegedly even if Trump said otherwise. They and big tech used a narrative that suited them.

In a video, Trump condemned the violence but the DEMS still claim he had a part of it.

Sen. Cotton stated that the whole incident happened when officials concerned with security failed to ask for initial backup after riots have occurred in other cities. Social media was rife with warnings of hostile actions on that day.

Senator Tom Cotton added that District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser made the grave error of leaving the small number of guardsmen without weapons in his op-ed. According to him, Bowser chose to side with anti-police groups that made it worse.

