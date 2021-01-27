According to Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, there is a danger in America that is unprecedented in 2021. These domestic enemies of the United States are everywhere, threatening the democracy and freedom of every American.

Things in America have changed, and all these changes have come about after the transition of power from a Republican to a Democrat controlled government.

Democracy in America is endangered

Last Tuesday, the former GOP Representative warned the American people that the nation would be in danger. But she said not from any external force but from within America itself.

According to The Blaze, these elements domestic enemies inside the national security community and from the Barons of Big Tech who are conspiring to set up a "police state."

Miss Gabbard was the former U.S. representative from Hawaii's 2nd Congressional District; her term lasted from 2013 to 2021. A posted video on social media slammed the action of the federal government on January 6.

In the video, the subject spoke about former CIA Director John Brennan and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) support for extending national security powers to persecute those against the current administration as enemies, which is against the democratic traditions of the United States.

Capitol Breach as the pretext to suppress America

Citing the events on January 6 when the mobs breached the Capitol building that disrupted the Joint Session in Congress, they are described as acting like the very threats against the nation, as the narrative goes.

Tulsi Gabbard said that something needs to be cleared first. Mentioning Schiff and Brennan with the oligarchs of the Big tech industry is the real danger to everyone. Stating that these people in politics and tech firms are allegedly attempting to subvert the constitution and rights guaranteed.

Finally, they want to replace a Democratic Republic with a controlled state and dominate their perceived domestic enemies. People in power allowing the take over of a free America will be worse than the Capitol mobs.

According to a video from MSNBC of Brennan some Biden administration members are trying to move without getting too evident they are leftists. Most of their activities are similar to how insurgents work overseas. He also said that it was no different than those who attacked the Capitol building.

Big media compares the Capitol siege to 9/11

When the Capitol's chaos ensued, these events were compared by biased media to the 9/11 terror attacks, except they are blaming their own fellow Americans. This event is now part of the drive to justify besieging fellow Americans as domestic terrorists.

Undermining freedom in America

Considering the domestic threat that is other Americans who should be treated like extremists like ISIS and al-Qaeda overseas. A bill by one of the DEMS, Schiff wants to criminalize it. Another bill by Dick Durbin will make a new office for the FBI, DOJ, and Homeland Security to go after those deemed "domestic terrorists."

Gabbard calls the war against civil liberty as it is happening in the current U.S. administration. Even some DEMS are against Durbin's repressive bill that will create a robust national security state.

Tulsi Gabbard asks from those in power to uphold democracy and keep civil liberties from getting swamped.

