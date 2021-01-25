Republican Kevin McCarthy said in a statement that responsibility is everyone's for the Capitol attack. When he said it, he drew the anger of some in Capitol Hill who disputes his words.

The events on Capitol Hill during January 6 was unfortunate, but what is done has been done. The only way is to move forward.

According to McCarthy, everyone in America shares responsibility for the unfortunate events at the U.S. Capitol. He spoke on why it is so and explained his thoughts on the matter, reported The Epoch Times.

Everyone has part of the blame

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) mentioned that President Donald Trump never called for a violent protest.

Events on January 6 have made things as they are now. DEMS are heaping blame on Trump as the alleged cause of insurrection. It is biased, though, and not based on fact.

On Gray TV's "Full Court Press," he interviewed the show last Sunday, saying in the program that he has not changed his mind yet.

He explained that the president had some responsibility in determining the best response but was caught off guard. Citing that the words were to demonstrate peacefully, others misinterpreted the president's remarks. He was asked a question later if there was goading done, but the answer is that everyone in the nation shares part of the blame for the events.

What can be done to fix it

Kevin McCarthy speaks on several points that should be noted, not misconstrued.

Too many things have happened since the Capitol attack; there have been too many missteps as a nation. Everything must do to correct it is essential.

According to the representative, the word "peacefully" is stressed when

Trump spoke. He ponders if more could have been done faster, but readiness on that day is still debated.

If there were more preparation, the chaos would have been lesser than what happened. The joint session was halted, and general panic all over the capitol that day.

The Capitol Breach

President Trump was not done speaking when the breach happened. The Ellipse is only two miles away from the center of the chaos on January 6. He made statements on video telling the people to go back home to avoid the violence. Another request is to follow the police officer and respect them.

Trump prioritized herding supporters out peacefully to lessen the violence at the capitol. But this was ignored by critics and even interpreted as insurrection.

McCarthy said that he like the second video of Trump, saying it should have been the first one aired.

DEMS took offense at remarks

Liz Cheney argued that it was only Trump who causes the mob and the attack. Adding it was no one's fault. Another DEM, Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.), said in a tweet that it was only President Trump's fault.

Democrats incensed dubbed Kevin McCarthy a Trump operative and refusing to admit their part in the Capitol attack.

