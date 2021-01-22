After residents of a town in the state of Washington were initially advised to flee Thursday night because of the threat of a potential explosion, officials lifted the previous order early Friday.

Grant County Sheriff's Office stated that the local police, alongside the fire agencies, responded to a commercial structure fire at the Washington Potato Company in Warden, Washington.

Based on the statement of the sheriff, there was a risk of ammonia tank explosion.

In a tweet on early Friday morning, the sheriff's office gave the town residents the 'all-clear signal.'

The town of Warden in the state of Washington is around 90 miles southwest of Spokane.

According to the recent Census Bureau estimate, the town's population is approximately 2,800, NBC News reported.

At this time, the exact number of residents ordered to evacuate is not clear.

The sheriff's office also tweeted late Thursday that authorities issued a Level 3 evacuation, which means 'Go Now' for all the residents in "all areas west of Road U-SE and south of SR170, Warden."

The tweet also mentioned that law enforcement officers would go door-to-door to notify all individuals in the area where Level 3 was declared.

Officials mentioned, though, that there were no reports of injuries in the town of Warden during the time of declaration.

On the other hand, CNN reported that Grant County Sheriff's Office also tweeted that the Red Cross can assist individuals displaced by the #WardenFire.

The company behind the commercial structure fire, the Washington Potato Company, owned by Oregon Potato Co., is known for premium quality dehydrated and 'dehydrofrozen' potato products domestically and throughout the world.

