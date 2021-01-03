Your Dream $2,000 Stimulus Check May Come True with This Significant Event

The newly elected and re-elected members of the Congress will be sworn in. Could the new set of lawmakers give a chance to a larger stimulus check?

The turnover is near to come, but the outgoing Congress has already passed a $900 billion economic relief and stimulus bill, including a second round of stimulus checks for up to $600 per eligible individual.

Your Dream $2,000 Stimulus Check May Come True

President Trump and the Democrats and Republicans had hoped the Senate and the House could provide more with a second stimulus check, raising the ceiling from $600 to $2,000, but it failed. After the Georgia runoffs, any new stimulus bill or the third round of stimulus checks could happen depending on the incoming Senate, House of Representatives, and the new administration.

AS President-elect Joe Biden will come into the office with his own plans, referring to the approved stimulus bill as "a downpayment." It is still to be determined how much congressional support Biden will have to make his plans, and one more direct payment happens. On Tuesday, two runoffs in Georgia will determine which party controls the Senate, while both the White House and the House will be in Democratic hands. Here's what likely to happen to whichever party takes control of the Senate, according to CNET:

The party to control the Senate can either make or break a larger stimulus check

If Democrats also hold both chambers of Congress this year, there could be a greater chance of a smooth path that they and Biden get economic aid approved, including the third round of stimulus checks. Democrats will keep the majority in the House in the next Congress, as per CNET.

A larger part of succeeding or failing to deliver on Democrats' promise of more COVID-19 relief depends on the Georgia Senate runoffs, as per Newsweek via MSN. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's power highlighted the potential pitfall for Democrats once Biden takes office. McConnell will hold the authority again if the Republican incumbents in Georgia runoffs and the GOP remain in control of the Senate.

What if Republicans keep Senate control?

Meanwhile, if Democrats win both seats, the party will have the last say in the Senate. On the other hand, if Republicans win at least one seat, they will keep control of the Senate, and Biden will have a divided government with his term. The outcome would be the Senate led once again by McConnell, who opposed a larger stimulus package and boosted the stimulus payment in the Congress's final days.

A group of Democratic and Republican Senators laid the groundwork for December's bipartisan stimulus bill. Their efforts would point to a potential path of cooperation between the next Congress and Joe Biden. But the Senate Republicans could try to rein in spending if they retain their position in the Senate to control the upper chamber.

What will happen with a divided Congress?

If the Biden administration had a divided Congress, Biden would do what every president has done when the chambers in the other party's control and look for areas where both will find common ground. The passage of a new stimulus package might be off the table, but smaller aid proposals could find bipartisan support.

To accomplish some of his goals, Biden could take executive actions, like President Donald Trump's series of executive orders he did last summer. However, without Congress's authority, Biden has limited authority to what he can accomplish without Congressional help. He would also not be able to access funds in sending a second stimulus check.

