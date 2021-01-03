‘Miracle COVID-19 Patient' Wakes From Coma a Day Before Her Family Decides to Remove Life Support

A Georgia woman was called a "miracle patient" after finally walking out of the hospital on New Year's Eve. the patient underwent treatments for COVID-19 and experienced 40 days in a medically induced coma.

Memorial Satilla Health said in a statement that Lisa Martin, 49-years-old, a mother of four, was first diagnosed at the hospital in Waycross, Georgia, in late September. The hospital wrote in a December 31 Facebook post, "Her amazing journey includes 59 days on a ventilator, 40 days in an induced coma, and surviving a frontal lobe stroke."

Waited several days before they decide whether to take off life support

The staff eventually called Lisa's family and asked them to decide if they will take off life support, as per the hospital. The family chose to wait for eleven days before deciding on what to do, the Insider reported.

However, God had other plans, the hospital said. "On the eleventh day, Lisa broke through the sedatives and began tracking Jeff with her eyes and she moved her hand," it added.

Martin was sent to two hospitals for additional treatment and rehabilitation, wherein she re-learn to talk, walk, swallow, and eat as part of her recovery, she told First Coast News.

Martin added to the news station that she has to wear oxygen the whole day and walk with a walker or wheelchair for long distances. The doctors thought she made a full recovery.

Martin's journey changed their family's lives for the better, one of her daughters, Madison, told PEOPLE. She continued and said that her mom almost died and is now fighting to get back to her everyday life. Madison thanked God for using her mom as an example of how to keep faith during the hard times.

Read also: Wisconsin Medical Worker Deliberately Destroys COVID-19 Vaccine Doses, Officials Say

Martin battled COVID-19 for three months

According to Fox29, Martin left the hospital after three months of battling with COVID-19. The Georgia patient was discharged on New Year's Eve. The hospital commended her incredible journey, including four days in an induced coma, 59 days on a ventilator, and surviving a front lobe stroke.

Martin was described as a "miracle patient," and the hospital posted a video of her leaving the hospital while staff members clapped with pride.

A #COVID19 miracle: Lisa Martin, a 49-year-old woman from Blackshear, Ga. left rehab today after battling #coronavirus for 95 DAYS! Doctors placed her in a medically-induced coma and on a ventilator. She had to learn how to walk again. Hear her amazing story tonight on @FCN2go. pic.twitter.com/pc5AUUArsL — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) December 31, 2020

@Twitter

The US coronavirus cases continuously surge

Earlier this week, the deadly coronavirus strain was first identified. The U.S. surpassed 20 million cases in precisely one year of the pandemic, as per the Johns Hopkins University data. Last month, the U.S. reached 15 million cases amid the surge where over a million Americans fell ill to the coronavirus in the first five days of December.

Up to date, almost one-quarter of the more than 83 million COVID-19 cases globally are Americans, while the COVID-19 deaths in the nation have also totaled more than 346,000.

Read also: COVID-19 Vaccines: Inside the First Batch of Distribution in the US

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.