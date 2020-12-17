Hours after a Republican lawmaker put up an artificial Christmas tree, it was removed. Another Republican lawmaker established an artificial Christmas tree which served as an attraction in the rotunda of Wisconsin Capitol on Tuesday.

The administration of Democrat Governor Tony Evers decided no to erect a holiday tree in the rotunda this year due to its close distance from the Capitol building as it might attract the public and can cause possible cases.

However, Reps. Shae Sortwell and Paul Tittl broadcasted their reinstallation and decorating of the artificial Christmas tree on Facebook as they are tagging the move as a peaceful protest that is allowed under the First Amendment in defiance of the Democrat Governor Tony Evers' administration, US News reported.

The tree was put up on December 1 by the lawmakers after Evers stated that the usual towering of the real tree would not be exhibited this year.

The said tree was donated by a resident in Wisconsin and decorated with ornaments made by the school children from around the state which is a traditional big attraction over the holiday season.

According to Fox News, the two Republican lawmakers have bristled at the decision of Ever referring the tree as a holiday tree rather than a Christmas tree.

Sortwell and Tittl shared that they really wanted to have a Christmas tree in the rotunda despite the contradiction of the governor on the said move.

In an interview, Tittl shared that the tree does not hurt anything and it is not using any resources.

Read also: Stimulus Checks May Arrive Soon as Congressional Leaders Close in on $900B Bill

He also added that the tree doesn't need to be watered and Kids have sent their ornaments to put on the tree from across the country.

Tittl also added that the children who sent the ornaments were just responding to the spirit of Christmas.

The first request of both lawmakers to put up a historical display was denied by the administration of the governor, but the lawmakers appealed.

However, Capitol Police Chief David Erwin denied the appeal in an email on Thursday with the primary reason that the permit of putting up was denied.

He also mentioned that the Department of Administration does not have the power in approving displays on the ground floor of the Capitol which means that the authority rest with the State Capitol and Executive Residence Board.

Olivia Hwang, DOA Assistant Deputy Secretary, wrote to the lawmakers on Tuesday that she wants to inform them about the removal of the tree and stated that these long-standing and consistent permitting rules have been used for more than 40 years, ensuring a fair and equitable process for freedom of speech exercises in the Capitol, regardless of the political leaning of an individual.

She also suggested to the lawmakers that they need to contact their GOP colleague, Representative Amy Loudenbeck, the chairman of the board that approves the ground floor displays in the Capitol.

According to Hwong, Loudenbeck herself has applied for and received a permit to erect an artificial Christmas tree on the ground floor of the Capitol, Chicago Tribune reported.

The State Department of Administration spokeswoman who considers the applications for displays in the Capitol did not answer right away the question regarding the removal of the second tree.

Related article: Dr. Fauci to Skip Christmas with Family in 30 Years, Cautious of COVID-19 Surge During the Holidays

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.