As the coronavirus continues to spread across the United States rapidly, the administration is hoping to strike a deal with Pfizer to purchase another 100 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, but the company is experiencing constraints on its supply, complicating things for the Trump administration.

The pharmaceutical company and the Trump administration officials confirmed that they are negotiating to purchase additional doses for distribution in the middle of April and June 2021.

However, the timing has been a sticking point, as the U.S. clamors for delivery as soon as possible while Pfizer is still juggling the current global demand.

Alex Azar, the Health and Human Services Secretary, shared on Wednesday that the factor which complicates the negotiations with Pfizer is their supply chain issue as it makes it more challenging for the company to produce another 100 million doses in the spring.

Azar also added that the federal government is currently looking at how they can help in terms of manufacturing and production issues to achieve the target of another 100 million doses.

According to CNN, during an Operation Warp Speed news briefing, the Health and Human Services Secretary also said that they are engaging in active discussions with the pharmaceutical company regarding exercising other options under their contract. They have also been working with them on what assistance will be the most appropriate in providing and ensuring the additional doses.

According to CNBC, Azar shared that some options on the table involve the Defense Production Act's utilization, which will accelerate the production of several raw materials that the company needs in developing the vaccine.

Azar also mentioned that Pfizer is more secretive regarding their manufacturing capacities and needs, which means that the government will not know if they have challenges in terms of raw materials until the company makes them aware of their needs for vaccine development, Inquirer.Net reported.

He also added that if the coordination will be achieved, he assured that the President would be supportive. They will maximize every power of the United States government to ensure that the company will have everything they need to fulfill the contracts that the government needs for the people of the United States.

Azar suggested that Pfizer, which did not receive Operation Warp Speeding funding for its vaccine development, had not been as advanced about their manufacturing and production process as other Operation Warp Speed vaccines partner companies like Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and AstraZeneca.

According to Azar, they are more intimately engaged with the other five partner companies, as they ensure their support on the manufacturing and the development of the product on an ongoing basis.

In contrast, the relationship wanted by Pfizer with Operation Warp Speed was the guaranteed purchase of vaccine if it will be approved by the Food and Drug Administration, which only means that until the present, they have less visibility regarding the manufacturing process of Pfizer, Aljazeera reported.

