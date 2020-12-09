Democrats sparred with the administration over the coronavirus relief and weaponized it in their playbook. The virus was their weapon to use against President Trump.

Lockdowns have devastated 100,000 or more businesses all over the U.S. that have been shuttered due to COVID-19.

During the past nine months, President Trump and the Republicans have given a trillion worth of COVID-19 relief for deals that were ultimately rejected by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the D.E.M.S. in the Senate. They intentionally held up the relief for political reasons, and to do this means they got control and power before anything. What makes it worse is the intentional games that have been proven to be a fact in an election year, reported Townhall.

Jake Tapper of CNN asks if the democrats, Pelosi and Schumer, will not accept a $1.8 trillion deal.

Dick Durbin said that the coming election year is coming, and both the G.O.P. and D.E.M.S. were playing who can get the better deal over the other. Nothing was ever agreed upon by the two groups. He added that having a new president that will be elected is another factor.

Speaker Pelosi expressed the same sentiment this week too.

Repercussions of the D.E.M.S. using COVID-19 as weaponized leverage that even Trump would be blamed unjustly and targeted conveniently. In the background, many Americans were suffering economically, and many businesses shut down. Democrats were willing to sacrifice Americans to get Trump out.

One thing they never thought is that Trump can survive, but they choose to make others suffer. No Trump or bust was the D.E.M.S. goal. The coronavirus was the most expedient weapon they can aim at Trump. Even Biden milked it for all its worth. Trump said that they were now politicizing COVID-19 last Friday.

At Charleston, S.C.S.C., President Trump rally accused the Democrats of using the virus for their gains. He said that the D.E.M.S. are using the outbreak as he assessed the risk, which was weaponized to extreme effect.

He said that they are using COVID-19 to justify their actions, adding that they can't even count their votes in Iowa.

They are imposing this hoax to attack his administration because they have nothing else to throw at him. D.E.M.S. are yapping about the coronavirus when their more immediate concerns, Biden and the gang are getting redundant, according to him.

Hoax is what the president has used to assault his critics who cannot see past him and their coterie of never Trumpers. He used it to describe the Russia probe that cleared him, but the D.E.M.S. persisted.

The media has long criticized him and misinterpreted what he has said, even imputing that his experts were a mistake. But that was the narrative put by the press consistently on his statement, which was the reverse.

Democrats are prone to Trump hate and will mouth terrible things always. They want the administration to fail more than anything.

His administration was aggressive in protecting America and shut all entry to Chinese nationals going to the U.S.U.S. at the pandemic's height. He was strongly criticized by Biden and D.E.M.S., who were against it.

The Wuhan coronavirus relief weaponized is evident; as Durbin pointed out, it was the only thing to dent Trump.

