The "Legacy" F/A-18A+ that has served in the U.S. Navy Fighting Omars will be getting the F-18 Super Hornet as a replacement in their air wings. A new plane will give the unit more fighting capacity, especially if it tangles with 4++ generation fighters.

Sources report that the Omars will be getting their fighters by October 2021. The transition and reduction from the F/A-18A-D variants and its adversary squadrons. This unit will be equipped with improved variants, reported Eurasian Times.

Just a single unit of the three squadrons included in the Navy. One of the roles of the VCF-12 is to be the spearhead of crucial missions. Their jets are the ones called on to protect America's interests. Many of their air sabers are the F/A-18 A-C Hornets, that are getting obsolete and their service life.

Adding the early-batch Super Hornets into the wing will make it easier to keep the older airframes that are getting old and have flown long hours. Newer variants have enhanced features to take on the latest flanker or the J-10. Despite the newness of these airframes, the advanced Hornet can give them a run for their money. In modern aerial war, their dogfighting skill will be second to none.

Enhance aggressor capabilities will be enabled for the U.S. Navy with the introduction of the F-35As and F-16C/Ds to arm the 65th Aggressor Squadron said the Air Force. According to VFC-12's Lieutenant Commander Ian "Bro," Hutter was quoted saying, "The inclusion of the newer F-18 variant will keep the VCF-12 aggressors in the air more."

He added, "The F-18 Super Hornet also carries more fuel, so it can stay airborne longer, which will also reduce the burden in terms of the actual number of sorties we have to fly."

Also read: U.S. Navy's Weapons: F-35 Lightning and Super Hornet Adds Tactical Layers to Win

Omar squadron Hornets will give more boosts in the missions flown by them, especially the missions that impact the fleet. The age of the legacy hornets has prompted replacement for a while. One goal is to improve the training that is only achievable by using 4+ generation craft, which represents a threat in the real world. Many air forces are getting 4+ or 4++ generation planes that have minimal stealth profiles like the Hornet.

Most of the Omars planes are reaching the 8,000 hours flight time that is extended over the normal service life. The U.S. initializes and spare cash as kept them flying longer, but it is not optimal. This fighter squadron (VFC-12) is hampered by legacy jets in danger of obsolescence in an era of 4+, 4++ gen jets, and stealth.

It came close to closing down when the budget was reduced and severely affected their operations. Older jets in the 1980s are high maintenance. Omar pilots will be more visible with Super Hornet in their hands by 2021.

More units desperately need the Super Hornet as their planes are the Obsolete Legacy F-18. They are the American naval wings like VFA-204, U.S. Naval Test Pilot's School (TPS), and the Top Gun (Naval Fighter Weapons School) that fly them.

The Fighting Omars are tasked to train all naval pilots in the U.S. Navy to fight enemies on the high-end stage. Their Super Hornets of the aggressor squadron has all the tactics that make the U.S. navy a threat in any theatre.

