A statewide recount of ballots will be conducted in the state of Georgia to ensure the election results between Democratic Nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump according to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Wednesday.

During a press conference, the Secretary of State shared that with the margin so close, the recount will be requiring a full, by-hand recount in every county.

The Republican Secretary of State mentioned that the state of Georgia will work with the officials of each county in order for the completion of the recount in time as the statewide election results is set to be certified by November 20.

He also added that the recount will definitely take every bit of their time.

According to the latest report, the lead of Biden over Trump has grown to not less than 14,000 votes with close to 5 million votes were already cast, but despite the numbers, there is still no projected winner in the Peach State, CNBC reported.

The Secretary of State had earlier telegraphed the possibility of a recount was going to happen in the state due to the slim lead, which has traditionally voted for the presidential nominees of Republicans.

Not only the Trump supporters in are asking for the recount, as it also includes GOP Representative Doug Collins, who asked the official in Georgia earlier this week for a hand recount.

Raffensperger, the Secretary of State emphasized that the hand recount that the state will be doing will not only build confidence but will also serve as an audit, a recount, and recanvass all at once.

He also added that the task will be a heavy lift for them but they will work with the counties to get this done in time for their state to be certified.

A day after the election on November 3, President Trump asserted that his campaign had "claimed, for Electoral Vote purposes," for other states and Georgia, Yahoo! News reported.

Based on the latest projection, Biden will be securing more than the required 270 electoral votes for the presidency but Trump and surrogates have already demanded recounts in a number of states like Wisconsin and Georgia to ensure the legitimacy of the initial counting of votes.

In addition, they also launched numerous accusations of electoral fraud, without pointing at any evidence but the lawyers of the Trump campaign have already filed lawsuits in multiple ket states which relates to those claims.

However, many of the cases have already been thrown out by judges.

According to Forbes, Trump refuses to concede to Biden as his side still waits for the results of the recounts and the lawsuits that they have filed.

The transition of power in the presidency cannot be formally transferred or switched until there will be ascertainment of the winner coming from the General Services Administration.

During a press conference at 1 p.m. ET, Raffensperger mentioned that he will be declaring the presidential race in his state subjected to a "risk-limiting audit."

He also added that they will be counting every single ballot, single piece of paper, and every single lawfully cast legal ballot.



