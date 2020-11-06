New York Boyfriend accused of assaulting and choking his girlfriend, then dropping her six floors down to the street. She is killed from the high drop; he thought she was cheating on him.

The victim, Danielle Marrano, 37, was found by police after she allegedly fell. She fell to death six floors down; her body was badly mangled from the fall. She fell from her apartment on Ocean Promenade in Rockaway Park in Queens, reported Daily Mail.

Accused of the crime is Shmuel Levine, 34, arrested several hours after the victim fell to her death. When investigators interrogated him, he confessed to killing the victim. Both fought, when he tried to get her mobile phone to check if she was lying, cited Knewz.

Before the boyfriend's confession, the police thought the dental professional committed suicide by jumping off the building. Upon checking, the body and the injuries were not consistent with the cause of death.

A report called the police to the victim's apartment on October 26, at 2:40 p.m., they discovered Marrano several floors down her apartment window. Her injuries were fatal and thought of as a usual suicide case. She was sent to Jamaica Hospital and passed away from her injuries.

The doctors who examined the victim said that she had odd injuries that weren't consistent with a fall. Cops were suspicious after informed by doctors; they had her jealous partner in their sights.

The interrogation

Levine confessed to the charge of murder, never denied it. Saying it was caused by him trying to get her phone by force.

The accused lost his temper; she was battered and beaten, then choked by the victim with his rage. One thing led to another until he threw her into the window or balcony, and falling six stories down that damage the body severely.

Also read: Jealous Boyfriend Burned His Fiancée to Death Because She Exposed Her Body on the Beach

Police said Levine 'viciously' beat and choked his girlfriend. He then threw her from either the apartment's window or balcony, plummeting six floors to her death because he thought she had cheated on him, noted New York Post.

The ill-fated pair had been together for five years and until now. They got into an argument in the victim's place when Levine became enraged, ending with the victim falling on the street. According to the Queens District Attorney's office.

Prosecutors described Levine locking Murano in a choke, grabbed her hair, and hit her while trying to get hold of her cellphone.

The criminal complaint stressed that he accused her of cheating on him. Levine allegedly said that he had had enough.

During the interrogation, Levine said that all he did was to get her phone. The killing was unintentional.

At one point, he claimed they were wrestling on the floor; she was kicking him too, to keep the phone away. The attack was only about a minute or so.

The New York Daily News said the victim had broken ribs, humerus, cuts closed to the armpit. She died by unnatural blunt force trauma. Queens DA Melinda Katz stated the victim suffered extreme pain before death.

Levine, the New York boyfriend in assaulting and choking the woman, then dropping her to the street, is convicted.

Related article: Boxer Woman Kills Two Men: Rapes One With Shovel Handle, Kicks Another to Death



@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.