"How I Met Your Mother" thrived in a post-"Friends" world that involved the underrated "Scrubs" and the beloved and iconic "The Office." A large part of the "HIMYM's" charisma was its characters who helped bring a whip-smart premise, and brilliant writing to life, reported Screen Rant.

The Characters

After nine seasons and more than 200 episodes, CBS' hit sitcom concluded. The mystery of how New York City's most hopeless romantic Ted Mosby met the mother of his children. Mosby's (Josh Radnor) story features his group of best friends: Barney Stinson (Neil Patrick Harris), Robin Scherbatsky (Cobie Smulders), Lily Aldrin (Alyson Hannigan), and Marshall Eriksen (Jason Segel). In addition to the main cast is a revolving cast of peculiar recurring characters.

Barney Stinson

In the series finale, Barney goes through multiple difficult changes from being New York City's resident lothario. After three difficult years of marriage with Robin, the pair got divorced. He returns to his old ways until something unexpected transpires: He impregnates a woman and becomes the child's father.

Suddenly, Barney becomes a judgmental, overprotective fatherly figure, yelling at women in bars about what their fathers might think with the zeal of a convert.

Patrice

Patrice (Ellen Williams) had the significant distinction of being the one person Robin could not go more than a sentence or two without yelling at. Despite Robin's treatment, she peculiarly considers Robin to be her best and closest friend.

She would do anything for Robin, including helping Barney's profess his true feelings for Robin. When he decides to make his last play from "The Playbook" called "The Robin," he appoints Patrice to help him through being in a fake relationship manifested to make Robin jealous, reported WhatCulture.

Stella

Stella Zinman was another one of Ted's best girlfriends. She was his primary significant other in the course of season three. Her first appearance was in season three's "Ten Sessions" wherein she was the doctor who was removing Ted's butterfly tattoo.

There were amusement and drama over their physical distance from each other. Viewers were also led to believe that Stella could be The Mother, as Ted proposed to her after season three. And we all know how that went -- she left him in the altar, reported another article from Screen Rant

Tracy

The Mother cannot possibly be included in this list; the basis of the entire show is the mystery mother. "HIMYM" was building and building up the anticipated woman of Ted's dreams. The buildup was worth the wait as Tracy did not disappoint. She had a perfect personality that complimented Ted's -- smart, cute, and a little dorky.

While the way "How I Met Your Mother" was unfavorable for most fans, Tracy as The Mother shared humorous moments with Ted and the rest of the group.

