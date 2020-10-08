One of the ways the U.S. Air Force (USAF) can combat the increased attack on its F-35s and F-22s is to use more unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) as support. But, mainstays such as stealth craft and bomber can never be replaced.

According to the Mitchell Institute, the Air Force will benefit from UAV or robotic aircraft that can be fielded in large numbers. These reusables need no pilots, just Artificial Intelligence (AI), to keep it flying and help heavy hitters maul their targets and survive. It is expected that Russia and China fear American warplanes, even 4th generation to 4++ aircraft are a threat. Especially the F-22 and F-35 that will get attention in droves.

Mark Gunzinger, Mitchell's director of Future Concepts and Capability Assessment, commented that drones are cheaper than manned planes and are better alternatives. The addition of UAVs is needed for the modernization of the Air Force, reported Breaking D.

The recommendation on UAVs use comes from a study that is co-authored by Gunzinger and Lukas Autenried, a senior analyst, stressing the advantage of the Skyborg and expendable air drones.

The USAF is getting less of the budget they would like to keep the Air Force modernized and capable. Factors like how many planes and types it has to defend the U.S. and its allies. Another is holding the lead as the most modern Air Force existing today.

One lynchpin is getting the technology needed, but an alternative to reach that goal is necessary. The budget is the most critical factor in acquiring all high-end capabilities or spend less. Keeping this balance is crucial, or there will be compromises that will be detrimental.

The future use of UAVs is unavoidable as these robotic drones are artificial intelligence-based and autonomous as well. These drones will have the capability to work with more than one drone, including a piloted airplane. One of their functions is to go on high-risk missions where it might be a one-way ticket, reducing the risk of involving a human pilot when UAVs are expendable.

The development of autonomous drones will be part of the Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) of these systems' data-sharing network. UAVs will be more nodes that will link up and pinpoint locations of an enemy target, sharable on the network. For example, if GPS is getting blocked, other channels for missiles and tracking systems, said Col. Don (Styker) Haley, are accessed.

One of the problems in operating aircraft from bases is that a busted runaway will keep planes down. UAVs are simple to use and can be moved to other locations easily, closer to enemy locations.

Such as Chinese or Russian anti-access/area-denial (A2/AD) threats that can hamper U.S. Aerial power. The establishment of drone forces with regular Air Force is under development. Although, the U.S. has been using drones longer than any military so far.

These unmanned planes are more cost-effective. More can be had compared to one F-35 or F-22 for its price. America does not need to waste such resources or workforce.

No matter how unmanned aerial vehicles seem a better deal, the real threats to U.S. adversaries are men and machines. They supplement the abilities of an F-35 to survive what enemies will throw at it.

