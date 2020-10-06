A news outlet last year reported that Harrison Ford's family and friends were concerned for his physical health state. When the story was released, Ford was preparing to reprise his "Indiana Jones" character.

Harrison Ford Allegedly Killing Himself in the Gym

Ford is an actor who has worked in show business for decades. The tabloid alleged that he was exercising acutely as if he was attempting to prove himself.

The "Star Wars" actor was reportedly building muscle and lifting weights. This behavior reportedly took a toll on his health, reported Head Topics.

The fifth installment of his adventure fiilm series "Indiana Jones" is slated to premiere in 2022. His friends were apparently concerned because it was difficult for them to see him in the said condition, reported Block Toro.

According to the "National Enquirer," Ford's loved ones were requesting the actor to take it easy. The "Star Wars" actor has also been doing intense cardiovascular exercise.

The tabloid quoted a source claiming that Ford was like a "struggling actor hungry for his big break." The source added, "Apart from the fat paycheck he'll be earning, you have to wonder what he's trying to prove," reported Micky.

Debunked

A spokesman for Ford clarified that the news is incorrect. Guesting on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the actor also clarified that he does follow a strict diet in addition to working out, but he was not practically killing himself and simply just would like to take care of his body.

Block Toro noted that questions about what Harrison Ford is trying to prove something causing him to have an ailing health seem demeaning. The website added that Ford's name and prestige precede him and has nothing to prove.

Also Read: 'Star Wars: Episode VII': Harrison Ford Spotted Heading Down A Mega-Slide Days Before He's Due On Set (PHOTOS)

Not the First Time

This was not the only mere inaccurate report celebrity fact check website Gossip Cop had to clarify. It also debunked the Australian news outlet, "New Idea," in summer for alleging that his wife Calista Flockhart decided to separate from him due to his love of flying.

Ford is a renowned pilot and his love for flying was reportedly intense that it intervened in their married life. Flockhart allegedly could not endure through his adventurous spirit anymore. This was also busted as a phony claim.

According to a story from "Woman's Day," Flockhart did not find it favorable to be in the house alone with Ford when their son Liam was leaving for college. A spokesman for Flockhart confirmed that the news was fabricated.

Ford's Guesting on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"

Harrison Ford told host Ellen DeGeneres regarding his health, "I just decided I was tired of eating meat. And I know it's not really good for the planet and it's not really good for me. I'm healthy, I enjoy being active and fit. I'm aware of keeping my old (butt) in shape."

Related Article: Harrison Ford And Steven Spielberg Back Together For 'Indiana Jones 5'

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.