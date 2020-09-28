WASHINGTON, DC - If the Republicans and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi can finally strike a deal, more than a hundred million of eligible Americans will be receiving another $1,200 stimulus checks in an instant, directly deposited in their accounts.

Based on the latest information, an estimated of 120million eligible citizens of the United States will be receiving the speedy COVID-19 relief checks if it will be approved.

Earlier this month, Pelosi said Democratic leaders have shown the White House that they're willing to compromise on a bill.

The government has two options in delivering the money to its citizens, the first option is to send the second batch of the stimulus checks in the same manner with the initial one, or the second option where they will be depositing 120million payments directly on the receivers' accounts, The Sun reported.

Secretary of the United States Department of Treasury, Steven T. Mnuchin shared in his statement in June that the administration of Trump has delivered 159 million Economic Impact payments worth not less than $267 billion to its eligible people in record time.

The Secretary also added that this payment is an integral part of their commitment to providing the much-needed relief to all of the American people in times like this.

Despite the efforts of the government, still, some eligible Americans still were not able to obtain their payments but they were already advised to call the IRS Economic Impact payment line at 8000-919-9835 or another option in the case is the IRS Non-filters Tool.

During the sending of the first round of checks, the IRS and the United States Treasury Department sent the checks in three different three ways and the Americans received it in their checks via physical checks, direct deposits, and prepaid EIP cards.

Based on the information regarding the checks, seventy-five percent of the distribution were direct deposits.

A portion also of other payments were sent as paper checks to almost 35 million individuals.

The remaining four million payments were just sent out through prepaid Economic Impact Payments card which I loaded with coronavirus assistance cash.

According to The World News, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin shared last week that he and the House Speaker will resume their talks regarding the coronavirus relief package, hoping to have another chance of having another round of $1,200 stimulus check.

During the hearing of the Senate Banking Committee, the Secretary shared that he has been speaking to Pelosi regularly and negotiations are already back on the table.

Pelosi also mentioned to reporters that she expected to resume the negotiations with Mnuchin and she hoped soon which suggested that she may be more willing to move on the overall price of the package.

She also stated that she will be talking to her caucus, her leadership and she will see what they are going to do.

Pelosi also mentioned that they are ready for negotiation and that is what they are ready for.

Based on a report, the Democrats are currently working on a relief package worth $2.4 trillion, a lower amount compared to the $3.4trillion package that the House passed in May.

However, negotiations with Republicans in the past suggested that they are willing to pass a package with such a huge amount.



