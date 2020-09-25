WASHINGTON - United States President Donald Trump shared on Thursday that he is not sure if the upcoming election in November will be honest due to the unsolicited ballots which extended the baseless assertion of the president about the widespread mail-in voting is rife with fraud and casting another doubt if he will be accepting the election results in the next 2 months.

The president falsely stated to reporters before leaving the White House on Thursday that we have to be very careful with ballots as he called the ballots a whole big scam.

Trump referred that comment to the unsolicited mail-in ballots that will be provided to nine states and Washington DC.

The president also added that the race who will be finished in November needs to be honest but he mentioned that he is not sure that it can be an honest one, The Washington Post reported.

He also stated that he does not know if it can be an honest contest especially with the whole situation that includes unsolicited ballots which being sent to millions of people.

Comments of the president come as he continues to lean into a conspiratorial message regarding the US voting process and on Wednesday, he stated about his refusal to commit in providing a peaceful transition of power after the presidential race is done.

When asked whether he will commit to a peaceful transition, which is one of the cornerstones of American democracy, Trump shared that we are going to see what happens.

It is not the first time that Trump said the refusal as based on his sentiments in 2016 he also stated that he will have to whether he will accept the election results.

He also joked and stated that he will be staying in office well past the constitution as he will be bound for two terms.

According to CNN, the refusal of the president to guarantee a violence-free transition is definitely going to alarm his opponents, who are standing on the edge given his deployment of federal law enforcement in order to put an end on the protests in numerous American cities.

Kayleigh McEnany, White House press secretary shared on Thursday that the president will be accepting the results of a free and fair election.

Despite the statement coming from the press secretary of the White House, Trump still continues to cast doubt on whether he will see this election as fair and free.

Based on the information regarding the mail-in ballots, there are only rare instances of voter fraud from this kind of method which means it is nowhere near that a widespread problem will happen in the United States election system.

The mail ballot fraud is considered by many as extremely rare as states in the US have systems and processes in place that prevent any chance of theft, voter fraud, and forgery occurrence and these kinds of systems will be applied in both mail-in ballots for in-state voters and absentee ballots.

Moreover, the distinction of Trump between mail-in voting and absentee voting left experts baffling who say those voting systems are essentially similar things.



