At least 90 percent of people in the United States admit to using a technological device before sleeping. Children often use electronic media to better relax at night before sleeping. However, the use of gadgets before tucking in for the day can adversely affect your rest.

Device use and sleep disorders

A Sleep Standards team conducted a national survey at the end of July, which involved 1,062 participants across the United States. The group's primary objective was to record specific details into the connection of technology-use and sleep disorders, both positive and negative.

The research utilized five distinct age groups and consisted of 22.3 percent as Generation Z (25 years old and below), 44.8 percent as Millenials (26 to 40 years old), 23.8 percent as Generation X (41 to 55 years old), 8.9 percent as Baby Boomers (56 to 76 years old), and 0.2 percent as Silent Generation (76 years old and above).

The Sleep Standards study found that 71.8 percent of United States citizens who suffered from sleep disorders admitted to using technological devices before going to sleep every night.

Americans aged 25 years old and below have the highest risk of having sleep disorders, with up to 73.4 percent affected. The study also observed that 69.3 percent of U.S. citizens between 26 and 40 years old developed problems with sleeping.

For people aged 41 to 55 years old, 66.5 percent had sleeping problems, and for those who are 56 years old and above, 69.4 percent were seen to have sleep disorders.

In urban areas, about eight in ten Americans suffer from sleep disorders, which are also present in 70.2 percent of citizens living in suburban areas and 73 percent of rural residents.

About 81.9 percent of shift workers suffer from sleep disorders, and 73 percent of full-time workers and 72 percent of freelancers experience similar symptoms.

Reduced sleep

The study found that Americans who have sleep disorders only get an average of five hours of sleep every night. The research also showed that individuals who were included spent a maximum of 20 hours in front of a device every day.

Sleep Standards categorized the different sleep disorders Americans have and found that most citizens have Insomnia, with 64.3 percent of people having it. The issue echoes poor sleep quality and constant daily pressure.

On the other hand, 14 percent of individuals were found to have Sleep Apnea, which causes a person to have erratic breathing during sleep. It can cause loud snoring and exhaustion even after a full night's sleep.

The remaining disorders were only present in a small number of participants, including Sleep Paralysis, Parasomnias, Restless Legs Syndrome, and Narcolepsy.

According to Sleep Foundation, using technological devices before sleeping delays a person's internal body clock (circadian rhythm), suppresses melatonin, a sleep-inducing hormone, and makes it difficult to fall asleep.

The problem is primarily a result of the short-wavelength, artificial blue light that the devices emit. The increasing use of devices at night makes it harder for a person to sleep.

