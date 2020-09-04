Democrats and Republicans might be able to come up with an agreement starting on September 8, which is the day that they return from their summer recess.

This means that Congress could reach a deal on the new stimulus package, which will include sending another round of $1,200 stimulus checks to eligible Americans in just five days after they return to Washington.

New stimulus checks

Congressional lawmakers have been criticized by those who said that the summer break was inappropriate, especially now that a number of Americans are unemployed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Congress adjourned for summer break at the beginning of August without reaching an agreement about the second round of stimulus checks.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Fox News on August 31 that hopefully, Mitch McConnell will enter new legislation next week.

Also Read: New Weekly $300 Unemployment Benefit May Not Be Available For Other Americans

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said that closed-door negotiations over stimulus checks have stalled because liberals have demanded funding for non-COVID-related issues.

If the Senate passes a new relief bill on September 11, the House passes it on September 16, and President Trump signs it on September 17, the first checks could possibly be distributed on the week of September 28.

Representative James Clyburn spoke at a House subcommittee hearing and said on September 2 that additional economic stimulus is urgently needed. He added that as the pandemic drags on, states, cities, and businesses are warning that more layoffs may be coming.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said that President Donald Trump is the only one who is making moves to get financial relief to American people amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Meadows then slammed the Democrats on Capitol Hill, who he said "failed to come together on anything that would address unemployment and eviction protections" during his interview on August 24 with CBS This Morning.

Catch up stimulus

Last week, the IRS announced that it would be sending out 50,000 catch up stimulus checks next month to some Americans who did not receive the first round of checks earlier this year, as reported by CNBC.

House Democrats passed the $3 trillion HEROES Act in May 2020, but Senate Republicans countered with a much smaller $1 trillion package in August 2020. Both packages did include another round of $1,200 stimulus checks for all eligible Americans.

But Democrats and Republicans have not been able to come to an agreement about how to move forward on different aspects of the relief package, with both sides blaming the other for stalling the bill.

According to the White House, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is standing in the way of $1,200 stimulus checks and coronavirus relief.

But if Congress agrees on a deal and the $1,200 coronavirus relief checks could be signed, and both parties agree on it, the checks can be sent out to eligible Americans at the end of the month.

The first round of stimulus checks was sent out in April 2020, and it gave $1,200 to all taxpaying Americans and $2,400 to couples.

An additional $500 was given to the dependents. It is still not clear if there will be additions to the new stimulus package and how much the additions will be.

Related Article: Senate Republicans Rolling Out New Stimulus Package Next Week

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.