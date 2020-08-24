There is reportedly a feud as Jennifer Garner does not find it favorable that Ben Affleck's girlfriend Ana de Armas is getting too involved with the three children that Affleck and Garner share.

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck first met on the set of "Deep River" where they forged a romantic relationship and eventually appeared showing off their love on the streets and various outings. Recently, Affleck introduced his children to de Armas with Garner's reported permission and things were supposedly smooth-sailing.

Jennifer Garner Finding the Situation Unfavorable

Jennifer Garner was in contact with her attorneys. She is apparently working out a schedule that will work out the duration that she and Affleck will spend with their three children Violet, Samuel, and Samuel, reported National Enquirer.

The Introduction

Affleck introduced his kids to her 32-year-old girlfriend after weeks of quarantining with her. "Ben really likes Ana and he takes it very seriously when introducing his kids to anyone," according to a source close to the Justice League actor, reported Hollywood Life.

Affleck and de Armas have merely been officially dating for a couple of weeks. Garner and Affleck were married from 2005 to 2018.

A couple of Instagram conspiracy theorists believe that the "Deep River" co-actors are merely hamming up their relationship for the paparazzi as a PR stunt for their new movie.

Affleck and Garner are reportedly doing well in the mature co-parenting department are taking each other's feelings into consideration. According to the source, "Ben is understanding. (He) said he would work with Jennifer to prepare the kids for meeting (Ana)," reported Yahoo Style.

Also Read: Has Baby Number 4 United Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner?

Amid reports of a feud between Jennifer Garner and Ana de Armas, Affleck's girlfriend lauds how he devotes his time to work, his children, and co-parenting with his former wife. De Armas said, "Ana thinks Ben is such a sweet and nice guy. (She) admires how he juggles so much between work, his kids, and co-parenting with Jen," reported Geo News.

Conditions Imposed by Jennifer Garner

Despite ongoing divorce proceedings with Affleck, a tabloid report indicated that Garner had a few conditions. One such was that she "didn't want to disrupt their daily routine by allowing different women to come into and out of their lives," according to a source, reported Latin Times.

Paparazzi recently spotted Affleck and de Armas on a sanity walk with 14-year-old Violet, 11-year-old Seraphina, and 8-year-old Sam. The children are also hanging out with the couple at Affleck's Pacific Palisades home. "He (Ben) wants the kids to spend time with her [de Armas] so they can get to know her," according to a source, reported People.

Clarifications

Rumors about Garner finding de Armas spending time with her children unfavorable is common. Tabloids have been pitting them against each other.

The two female actors are allegedly simultaneously pregnant. In truth, the actresses are not conceiving.

Star reported that the "Batman vs Superman" actor cannot be in denial that he is jealous of Garner and Bradley Cooper's relationship.

The contravening narratives from the different tabloids are not in agreement, proving that the stories regarding the trio are all incorrect.

Despite news of a feud between Jennifer Garnery and Ana de Armas, Gossip Cop debunked that Garner has been nothing but supportive of her former husband since their 2015 separation. The celebrity fact check website stated that there is no reason to believe that she would find it unfavorable that he is finding happiness in a new relationship.

Related Article: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner Divorce Updates: Pregnancy Rumors Choked as Actress Celebrates Ex-Hubby's Birthday

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.