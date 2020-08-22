The Indiana State Police (ISP) claimed that the suspects linked to the recent state park shooting are still at large. The suspects who murdered two individuals fled the scene and no one knows where they are headed.

The fatal shooting happened on Wednesday night in Corydon, Indiana, near the outer part of the O'Bannon Woods State Park. Police are exhausting all of their efforts to find the persons of interest whose whereabouts remain unknown, according to WHAS11.

U.S. Marshals and Indiana State Police revealed that some leads were discovered which eventually identified the suspects as Timothy E. Sargent, 41, of Ohio. The other one is Savannah Emich, 20, who was identified as the companion of Sargent during the shooting.

They were both together when the shooting was committed. But there are some questions if Emich was a willing accomplice or was forced to be with Sargent, according to WBIW.

Driver crashed car while escaping shooters

On the day of the shooting, one of the first on the scene was Jim Schreck from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Conservation Office. He was summoned that Wednesday night after a report came in that a serious accident happened. Someone called in that a driver was shot in an automobile, close to the O'Bannon Woods State Park.

He added that the scene was not something expected from a weeknight of the state park. His remark showed how rare such crimes happen in Harrison County. Those who got to the crashed vehicle were shouting for help, trying to see if someone might need help. The crime scene was described as chaotic.

Also read: Man Stabs Brother to Death Due to Heated Argument Overly Freshly Laundered Pillowcase

The driver of the car got shot multiple times. In the front seat, a female riding in the passenger side got gunned down as well. In the back was another female who was not shot, but was injured in the car crash.

Authorities think the car crash occurred when the driver attempted to escape their pursuer, but the bullets did not miss him, according to 14News.

Schreck claimed that the shooting site is one of the most secured parks to visit, which is located in Indiana. Park patrols would pass by these places in the park and its outer parts. Two or three officers live a few miles away from the park.

A family ambushed?

Investigators on the case have a scenario that might shed light on what truly happend. A family visited the park and spent some time hiking, then left afterward. This is when they encountered a Dodge Avenger with ill intent, and they allowed the other car to go ahead. The Dodge came close to the vehicle and started shooting.

Those in the car were taken to the hospital after the shooting. By Friday morning, they all survived the ordeal. Investigators doubt that the shooter was known to the victims who nearly died. No motives were defined, but the victims may have been subject to random violence.

The shooter identified as Sargent is a wanted felon in Ohio for attempted murder. Just like now, he is a suspect in the murder of Rebecca Tomlinson. She is his ex-girlfriend, according to WEWS Cleveland.

Akron Police Captain David Laughlin said that the suspect is a dangerous felon as well. The suspects responsible for the Indiana state park shooting were last seen in a silver 2000 Chevy pickup, Indiana registration TK677LJB.

Related article: Boxer Woman Kills Two Men: Rapes One With Shovel Handle , Kicks Another to Death

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.