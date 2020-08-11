A six-year-old girl from the United Kingdom almost choked on a piece of blue surgical face mask that she bit into. The surgical face mask was found cooked into the McDonald's chicken nugget that her mother ordered for her.

Surgical mask in the McNugget

The 32-year-old mother, Laura Arber, bought the takeaway from the Aldershot branch on August 4. She said that her daughter began to choke on the McNugget as they ate their meal at home.

Arber said that she put her fingers down her daughter's throat to remove what was blocking her passageway and she noticed something blue in her daughter's vomit.

Arber told Hampshire Live that she did not think it could be the chicken nugget but she looked over at the box and all that she saw was the blue coming out of another chicken nugget in the box of 20 that she ordered.

The mother described the mask as being cooked into the nugget like it was a part of the mixture. Arber then returned to the branch to report the contamination and said that the nuggets were not cooked on-site and that they have a supplier for it.

A spokesperson for McDonald's said that food safety is the main priority and that it is very important to them. The spokesperson added that they put great emphasis on quality control and they follow rigorous standards to avoid any imperfections, as reported by Independent UK.

As soon as they were made aware of the issue, they opened a full investigation with their supplier and they have taken action to ensure any product from the batch is removed from the branches. They offered a full apology to the customer and they are currently in conversation with their customer services team.

Items found in McDonald's food

This is not the first time that something horrifying was found in a McDonald's food, in 2015 a tooth was found in a carton of French fries, according to BBC.

The incident happened in McDonald's Japan. After the customer found the tooth, the fast-food chain did not deny it, in fact, the spokesperson for McDonald's Japan even confirmed that a chunk of vinyl was found in a container of McNuggets and a hunk of plastic was found from a frosty ice cream sundae.

The executives of McDonald's Japan ensured the public that they will do their best to stop those types of incidents from happening again. According to the fast-food chain, they ran out of supplies and had to bring in supplies from America. They do not know how the tooth got in the mix.

The customer who got the tooth in the carton of fries said that the manager of McDonald's Osaka branch told her that the tooth had also gone into the fryer because they did not notice it. There are still so many unanswered questions as no one can figure out how the tooth got into the food bag.

The incident has raised questions and concerns about the food safety control of the fast-food chain as it shows that there is a problem. The executives apologized and no similar incident happened since.



