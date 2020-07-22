In what the Chinese Foreign Ministry called an "unprecedented escalation," the United States government released a directive telling China to immediately halt their operations at the Chinese Consulate in Houston, Texas.

According to Morgan Ortagus, spokeswoman of the US State Department, the shutting down of the consulate was ordered to protect intellectual property and private information of Americans. However, she refused to go into detail on what prompted the call to cease the operations of the consulate. Based on reports by Chinese media, the consulate was only given 72 hours to completely close down, CNN reported.

It has been apparent that the relationship between China and the US has not been smooth sailing since the beginning of 2020. The relations between the countries have further been strained by the coronavirus pandemic, the trade war, and the US reacting to the reported human rights abuses in Hong Kong.

Also, a spokesperson for the State Department also said that China has been engaging in massive spying and influence operations in the country for years. He also added that the said activities have significantly increased over time. It was not, however, clarified on what triggered Washington to order the closure of the consulate or when the directive was given.

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who just came from Europe after meeting with Chinese dissidents who were exiled refused to give any details about the decision to shut down the embassy. On Thursday, Pompeo is set to give his remarks on China at the Richard Nixon Museum and Library in California.

Closure order came a day after Chinese hackers were charged

The order for the closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston happened only a day after two Chinese nationals were charged by US prosecutors for allegedly using technology to steal information about the treatment and vaccine development for coronavirus. It was also the first time that America has accused hackers of working for Beijing.

In response to the allegations, Wang Wenbin, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry accused the US of being involved in the largest cyberattacks in the world. He also said that the indictment of the alleged hackers was the US acting like a thief passing the blame.

China warns of retaliation

On Wednesday, China responded to Washington's orders to shut down its consulate in Houston by saying that the actions of the US will be retaliated. This move has further increased the growing tensions between the two countries.

Wang also stated that China will be taking firm countermeasures taken if the US does not take back its order to the consulate to cease all operations, USA Today reported.

In addition, the Foreign Ministry of China also released a statement of social media calling out the order to shut down the consulate as a form of political provocation by the US. It also stated that the move is a violation of international laws and the US and China bilateral consular agreement.

