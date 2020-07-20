China has the most popular culinary heritage in the whole world. Wherever you go, you will see a Chinese restaurant, and almost all of the Asian cuisine is inspired by Chinese cuisine. The Chinese cuisine consists of techniques, cooking styles and ingredients, giving their food a unique flavor.

Chinese meals have veggies, fish, and meat, some will have rice in them while others will have noodles added. Chinese meals are considered one of the healthiest because it has protein and carbohydrates combined.

The good news is, you do not have to go to a restaurant to eat a delicious Chinese meal, here are some dishes that you can cook at home.

Kung Pao Chicken

Kung Pao chicken is one of the most famous Chinese food and is loved by many. This meal is easy to make, you just need to combine 1 tablespoon of white wine, 1 tablespoon of oil, 1 tablespoon of soy sauce, and 1 tablespoon of the water and cornstarch mixture.

Place chunks of skinless and boneless chicken breasts in a blow and add the marinade. Cover it and place it in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes. For the sauce, combine 1 tablespoon of soy sauce, 1 tablespoon of white wine, 1 tablespoon oil, and 1 tablespoon of the cornstarch and water mixture. Then add vinegar, chili paste, and sugar.

Mix all of them and add garlic, green onion, peanuts, and water chestnuts. Heat the sauce slowly on a medium skillet until it is aromatic. Remove the chicken from the marinade and saute it in a large skillet until the chicken is white and the juices are clear. Add the chicken to the sauce and let it simmer.

Beef and broccoli

Healthy and easy to cook, beef and broccoli are the go-to meal of health buffs. To make this dish, combine sesame oil, oyster sauce, sugar, soy sauce, and cornstarch in a small bowl. Stir well and add oyster sauce over the beef. Marinate the beef and place it in the refrigerator for 30 minutes. Heat vegetable oil in a large skillet and stir in the garlic and ginger.

Let it sizzle in hot oil for a minute to flavor the oil and remove it. Stir in the broccoli and place the hot oil until it is bright green and tender. Remove the broccoli and set it aside. Add more oil into the wok and stir and toss the marinated beef until the sauce forms a glaze on the meat. Add the broccoli and stir them together for 3 minutes.

Chop Suey

Want more vegetables in your diet? You can prepare your own Chop Suey. Heat 1/4 cup of shortening in a massive skillet. Sear pork cutlets until it turns white. Add a cup of diced onions and saute them for 5 minutes. Then add a cup of diced celery, salt, paper, and hot water.

Cover the skillet and let everything simmer for at least 5 minutes. Add 14.5 ounces of sprouts. In a bowl combine cornstarch, cold water, sugar, and soy sauce. Mix everything and add them to the mixture in the skillet. Cook them for 5 minutes.

Sweet and Sour Chicken

For sweet and sour chicken, combine 1 1/2 cups water, vinegar, sugar, orange food coloring, and reserved pineapple juice in a saucepan. Heat them until it is boiled. Then turn off the heat and combine 1/4 cup water and 1/4 cup cornstarch, stir it slowly into a saucepan. Continue stirring it until the mixture is thick.

Then combine 2 tablespoons of cornstarch, salt, 2 tablespoons oil, egg, and white pepper. Add 1 1/2 cups water to make a thick batter. Add chicken cutlets and stir it until the meat is coated. Heat oil in a skillet and fry the coated chicken cutlets for 10 minutes or until it is golden.

Remove the meat and drain them on paper towels. Add some pineapple chunks and green peppers. Pour the sweet and sour sauce on top to cover it.

