The border encounters between China and India along the Himalayan mountains have become increasingly tense as the two countries have continually expanded their claims and constructed military equipment.

Tensions rise higher

According to The Wall Street Journal, the two Asian nations previously had a scuffle that resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and an unreported number of Chinese troops and showcased the rising stakes in the high-risk stand-off between the two countries.

In recent years, the two nations' generals have continuously fortified their military positions by deploying thousands of troops supported by heavy artillery, including tanks, which has not resulted in a resolution.

The two parties have constructed observation posts, altitude-acclimatization centers, as well as personnel barracks. Patrols conducted by the two countries have also gone much more smoothly over the expanded road networks.

The origin of the territorial contests has been due to disagreements over where the boundaries and territory of both nations lie. The Chinese and Indian governments accuse each other of invading territory several hundred times every year, and each denies allegations that they are guilty themselves.

The ongoing exchange also brought into light fears of each country pursuing their own agenda and gaining an advantage in military power and the region and seeking control of the most advantageous points.

Indian military analysts alleged that China is employing tactics it has been using in its claims of territories in the South China Sea to make small. Still, continuous movements in the region to cement its military's position and hardened its territorial claims.

China's agenda

An expert on Sino-Indian relations, Tanvi Madan of the Brookings Institution in Washington, said Beijing was intent on ignoring India's territorial claims and will continue to move to take control of and build on the disputed regions.

On the other hand, Chinese officials have continued to blame India for what they called term-provocative actions within the disputed area, which Beijing said was what led to the deadly encounter in June.

Recently, another clash at an isolated and disputed part of the Himalayan border resulted in a deadly conflict between troops of the two countries, which the Indian government has considered to be part of China's broader plan to conquer the Southeast Asian territories, as reported by US News.

The fatal encounter occurred at the Galwan River Valley and had both sides sending military forces to support their claim of the region. Indian officials have gathered several documents by analysts claiming that China has been attempting to nefariously take-over territories.

The Indian government has linked China's recent attacks at part of its imperialist desires. One of the documents obtained by India revealed Beijing's apparent undermining of several countries' territorial sovereignty.

Analysts and experts have backed the claim as the United States expressed its concerns that China has taken advantage of the economic and international fallout that has been caused by the coronavirus pandemic to further its own claims and agenda.

